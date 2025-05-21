5 Best Metro Areas for Homebuyers This Spring

The housing market feels like it’s finally thawing, with more sellers entering the market. Sure enough, Realtor.com reports that inventory for sale leapt 30.6% from April 2024 to April 2025.

Still, there’s no such thing as a “national housing market” — just the average of thousands of local markets. So which metro areas offer homebuyers the best bargains this spring?

Tampa, Florida

Median Home Price : $380,451

: $380,451 Year-over-Year Change: -3.0%

Tampa just looks better and better for homebuyers. Fully two-thirds (66.6%) of homes are selling under their list price according to Zillow, compared to a nationwide average of 56.5%. Only 14.2% of homes are selling above list price.

“Tampa Bay remains one of Florida’s strongest metro areas for buyers willing to move fast,” notes Joshua Eberly, owner of We Buy Homes Pinellas. “Inventory is ticking up, and we’re seeing more seller flexibility in the spring market, especially on homes that need light updates.”

Phoenix, Arizona

Median Home Price : $422,080

: $422,080 Year-over-Year Change: -2.6%

Phoenix too has seen plenty of new housing supply hit the market, driving down prices over the last year.

Rebecca Hidalgo, real estate broker at Integrity All Stars Realty in Chandler, Arizona, sees an opportunity for buyers.

“There are developer deals for new-build homes, which means sellers face a lot of competition with few buyers due to elevated interest rates. Buyers who get in now can actually negotiate lower prices, higher credits, or repairs.”

Jacksonville, Florida

Median Home Price : $292,392

: $292,392 Year-over-Year Change: -2.8%

Likewise, an abundance of new supply has hit Jacksonville over the last year, even as fewer buyers have jumped on it.

Almost three in ten (28.8%) of sellers have dropped their listing price, and 65.1% of homes are selling below the list price. But Jacksonville remains an appealing place to live, with its mild weather, abundant beaches, and median home price 20.5% below the national average of $367,711.

In fact, several of OpenDoor’s Hottest Hidden Gems sit near Jacksonville, including St. Augustine and Palm Coast.

Fort Worth, Texas

Median Home Price : $307,162

: $307,162 Year-over-Year Change: -2.2%

Two of those hot hidden gems — Forney and McKinney — also surround the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

Paul Epperley, President of the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors, explains why the market favors buyers right now.

“With a low median home price and housing inventory increasing at the start of the spring/summer buying season, we expect to see more people entering the market. The job market remains strong, and Fort Worth has a community feel and charm not always available in every major metro.”

And major metro, Fort Worth is. It just tipped the one million-resident mark, making it the 11th largest metro in the country as the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports.

Atlanta, Georgia

Median Home Price : $406,379

: $406,379 Year-over-Year Change: -3.6%

Atlanta home prices have dropped sharply over the last year, making it significantly more affordable. Listings sit on the market for an average of 40 days — more than double the nationwide average of 19. And 61.2% of homes sell for under the listing price.

Tristain O’Donnell, real estate advisor with Engel & Volkers Atlanta, recommends several submarkets for buyers.

“The vibrant suburb of Decatur remains popular due to its walkability, strong community feel and proximity to Atlanta. Areas like East Atlanta Village and Kirkwood offer a blend of historic charm and modern amenities.

“Lastly, check out Marietta for its family-friendly neighborhoods, good schools and relative affordability.”

