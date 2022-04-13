5 Best Marketing Strategies for Financial Advisors

The goal of marketing strategies for financial advisors should be to guide each prospect through the sales funnel from prospect to paying customer.

The marketing plan is a working document that you should review and revise on a regular basis and make easily accessible to employees for reference. Marketing strategies for financial advisors should include detailed information about policies, procedures, and approved content.

FINANCIAL ADVISORS NEED THE RIGHT MARKETING STRATEGY TO SCALE THEIR BUSINESS

First, prospects give you their contact information to access a piece of gated content you have produced. This takes them from the prospect stage of the buyer’s journey to the lead stage.

Next, leads move further through the sales funnel as both the marketing and sales departments qualify them. You continue to provide them with valuable content and allow them to get to know you and your business better until they feel comfortable enough to schedule a call or meeting.

Finally, you hand them off to sales and let the closers convert them into happy customers.

The most successful marketing strategies for financial advisors are SMART, which stands for:

Specific—Measurable—Attainable—Relevant—Timely

Select specific themes that your audience is interested in learning more about

themes that your audience is interested in learning more about Analyze how your content performs and measure the conversion rate

the conversion rate Set attainable milestones and objectives to move the needle forward

milestones and objectives to move the needle forward Tailor your content so that it is relevant to your clients

to your clients Choose timely topics related to what is happening in the market

1. TAKE THE TIME TO LEARN ABOUT YOUR PROSPECTS’ NEEDS

Digital Marketing Tips:

Build your customer personas. What factors or traits make up your ideal customer? Answering this question helps financial advisors understand their customers deeper. With this understanding, advisors can concentrate their efforts on more relevant and personalized content to better relationships with existing customers and attract leads that are more likely to convert. Write out a bio on your ideal customers; this exercise will help you understand them better.

Understand your target audience. Segment your target audience into 3-5 personas and use hyper-targeted messaging to alleviate those personas’ pain points. After leads become clients, they should receive one-on-one advice tailored to their specific needs. Keep in mind: no matter how targeted you get with your digital marketing, you can never fully control who sees your content.

2. ASK FOR REFERRALS AND HAVE A PLAN FOR WHEN YOU GET THEM

The most accomplished marketing strategies for financial advisors utilize their best resource—happy customers. When you delight your clients, they will tell their friends.

So, it’s essential to have a system in place for requesting and tracking referrals. Make it known to your customers that you are a valuable resource for both them and their loved ones. Package your pitches into easily repeatable, exciting stories that your clients can tell their friends over cocktails at a charity event and watch those referrals start to trickle in. Offer your services to their friends and family.

Additionally, you should be investing in your local communities. Sponsor a youth sports team or buy ad space in local newspapers. Become a pillar of your community so that everyone nearing retiring age knows your name.

3. COMMUNICATE OFTEN

In a 2019 survey, 85% of respondents said that communication style would be considered when deciding whether to retain an investment advisor.

Effective client communications are vital to developing trust and camaraderie with the clients you serve and keeping them updated on changes in the market, economy, legislation, etc.

When you build your authority and credibility as an expert in your field, your audience will put more trust in you.

The holidays are the perfect time for lead generation. People love getting small gifts or greeting cards in the mail. You can send promotional products or corporate gifts to show gratitude and stay top of mind going into the new year.

Even something as simple as a handwritten birthday card adds a personal touch that other investment advisor marketing lacks.

One advisor recalled a particular anecdote on an episode of the Rainmaker Multiplier On-Demand Podcast. The client had mentioned they were planning a trip to Tahiti for his wife’s birthday. So, the team sent them a travel book on Tahiti.

4. OPTIMIZE YOUR WEBSITE TO ATTRACT YOUR IDEAL CLIENT

Digital Marketing Tips:

Define your brand. Many believe brand is just another word for logo, but smart financial advisors know that their brand is so much more. What makes your investment advisor marketing different than the rest? What problems do you solve better than any other firm?

Increase your brand awareness. Once you’ve built out a lead generation system, you are ready to increase your brand awareness and market your brand to the digital world. Employing the proper Search Engine Marketing (SEM) strategies will help you build the right digital brand engagements with new leads that start their customer journey off on the right foot.

Measure your results. You can analyze your efforts to see lead generation and conversion results. Metrics are crucial to learning what worked and what didn’t, so you don’t waste your valuable advertising budget on things that don’t bring in any new business.

5. EMBRACE TECHNOLOGY

The best marketing strategies for financial advisors embrace and adopt the latest technology to grow their business.

When COVID hit, virtual seminars became the #1 way to meet with clients and stay up-to-date on what’s happening in the industry.

Digital marketing is impossible without tech. Most CRM software companies offer free educational tools to their customers—utilize those so you can get the most out of the system you’re paying for. If you’re not happy with your current system, do some research and see if there is another SAAS product that would better fit your needs as a company.

