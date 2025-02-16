5 Best Items To Buy During Presidents Day Before They’re Impacted by Trump’s Tariffs

You’ve likely heard a great deal about tariffs over the last several months, as they were one of President Donald Trump’s favorite economic subjects on the 2024 campaign trail. Further, they continue to be a favored tactic of Trump’s in his first full month back in the White House. He’s already applied tariffs to all goods imported from China but has paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico for the time being.

A side effect of these tariffs? Importers could raise their prices to counter these taxes, which in turn could force the retailers selling those goods in the U.S. to raise their prices as well — all of which leads to consumers paying more for groceries, cars and retail products.

There may be a way to get ahead of the tariffs, though. Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch has suggested that shoppers take advantage of February’s various Presidents Day sales and buy now while several items are at their cheapest to get ahead of any potential tariff-related price hikes.

Additionally, retailers will likely be dropping sale prices even lower in anticipation of a potential shopping drop-off once tariffs are applied. As a result, Woroch has crafted a shopping guide of the five best items to buy before price increases hit.

Large TVs

Many TVs went on sale in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, and those sales will continue into the Presidents Day electronics sales.

Woroch advised picking up the LG 65-inch class LED 4K UHD smart TV for $250 off at Best Buy.

Home Appliances

If history is any indicator, home appliances could get more expensive as a result of Trump’s tariffs. Trump announced tariffs on imported steel and aluminum on Feb. 10, 2025. According to ABC News, after Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum in his first term, appliance prices went up between 5% and 10% from June 2018 to April 2019.

Woroch recommended using available Presidents Day sales to snap up such discounted home appliances as this GE stainless steel three-door French door fridge and this Samsung HE Impeller smart top-load washer from Lowe’s.

Furniture

Woroch pointed out that furniture — always an expensive proposition — will be on sale at places like Ashley Furniture and Lovesac all weekend, with deals that can save shoppers several hundred dollars on everything from couches to dining sets.

Mattresses

Big beds often come with big prices, and Woroch pointed out that shoppers can save hundreds at both Nectar (with a massive 50% off deal) and Saatva (which is offering $500 off on select styles).

Clothes and Shoes

Shoes were another item hit by tariffs in Trump’s first administration — making the Presidents Day sales at Nike lucrative for shoppers.

Further, with spring around the corner, Woroch suggested seeking out clearance winter clothes, such as these Sorel winter boots that are 75% off, or this Ralph Lauren faux fur hooded puffer coat that’s 62% off at Macy’s.

