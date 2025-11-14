5 Best Investments for the Middle Class To Make Before 2026

Middle-class Americans remain the largest income group in the United States, but their share of the overall population is shrinking. In 2023, 51% of Americans lived in middle-class households, according a Pew Research Center analysis. That was down from 61% in 1971.

Over the same time period, the share of Americans who live in lower-income and upper-income households expanded. What this means is that if you want to remain in the middle class — or move into a higher bracket — you need the right combination of salary and investment know-how.

In 2025, one of the best investment moves has been to keep your money in the stock markets. The major indexes have all soared to record highs in recent weeks after slumping earlier in the year.

So where should the middle class put their money for the remainder of 2025?

“For the middle class, it’s really about finding steady, dependable growth without taking unnecessary swings,” said Edward Corona, founder of The Options Oracle AI Trade Manager. “Overall, I think 2025 into 2026 is going to reward patience. Stick with quality, avoid chasing stories and just let time do the heavy lifting.”

The definition of “middle class” varies depending on who you ask, but there are some general benchmarks. As Yahoo Finance reported, the Census Bureau provided these financial metrics to define the middle class in 2022:

Median annual income : $58,021 to $94,000

: $58,021 to $94,000 Median net worth: $145,200

For individuals who fall into those wealth categories, these are five of the best investments to make before 2026.

Diversified ETFs

Corona recommends “simple, broad” exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity (SCHD).

“You get diversification and dividends, and you don’t have to worry about timing [the market],” he told GOBankingRates.

Precious Metals

Gold and silver are among the “few hedges available” to the middle class that don’t require ongoing fees or digital custodianship, according to Chad Cummings, an attorney and certified public accountant (CPA) at Cummings & Cummings Law who previously worked in finance and tax.

“With the U.S. dollar exposed to political dysfunction, credit rating downgrades and lingering inflation from supply chain strain, gold and silver offer insurance,” he said. “Purchase one-ounce coins from reputable dealers — not commemoratives. Don’t rely on ETFs, which do not entitle you to physical delivery.”

Value-Priced Tech Stocks

Stocks in this category include Intel (INTC) and PayPal (PYPL), both of which have seen their share prices plummet from highs set earlier this decade despite strong fundamentals.

“Intel recently surged after a long stretch of underperformance, and it still fits that ‘good company, bad sentiment’ story — solid balance sheet, strong cash flow and room to run if management keeps executing,” Corona said.

Cryptocurrency

Middle-class investors who don’t mind a little risk should consider investing in crypto — but only if it’s funded with disposable income and not savings, Cummings said.

“The crypto market remains volatile, but for middle-class investors with limited upside elsewhere, a modest Bitcoin position is a rational risk,” he told GBR. “Choose a hardware wallet [and] avoid alt coins entirely. This is not for quick profit — it is a hedge against systemic failure and dollar dilution.”

Energy

Middle-class investors can find safety in energy stocks like Chevron (CVX) and ETFs such as Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE), according to Corona.

“And if interest rates start easing next year, REITs like Realty Income (O) and Prologis (PLD) could quietly come back into favor,” he said.

