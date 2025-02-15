5 Best Investment Opportunities You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025

For decades, successful investors like Warren Buffet have recommended investing heavily in the S&P 500. However, if you want to beat the market in 2025, you might need to go beyond that.

How To Get a 10% Return on Investment (ROI): 10 Proven Ways

Find Out: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

The following five assets are a great place to start. Read on to see what makes each of them an exciting money-making opportunity this year.

Alphabet

The year 2024 was significant for artificial intelligence, and many analysts believe the growth of AI-related stocks has just begun. Of the many that look poised for an excellent year, Alphabet stands out. The reason? AI agents — a market projected to grow at 45% annually through 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Experts imagine a future where companies with tens of thousands of human employees have millions of AI agents working under them. Alphabet’s subsidiary, Google, is a clear leader in AI infrastructure solutions, which companies employing these agents will need, according to The Motley Fool.

This increasing demand has set Alphabet stock up for a great year. The company grew at a lower rate in 2024 than AI peers like Tesla, Nvidia and Meta. However, it has the potential to catch up in 2025.

Explore More: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s market cap has increased by about 125% over the last year. Yet, it still appears ready to outpace the market in 2025. Experts from VanEck, Deepwater Asset Management and Bitwise all project the leading cryptocurrency to trade above $150,000 in 2025.

One of the key reasons for their bullishness is the Trump presidency. President Trump recently appointed a “Crypto Czar” who is studying the feasibility of a U.S. Bitcoin Reserve. Even if that doesn’t happen, the asset should see a more friendly regulatory environment in 2025. This will make it easier for institutions to integrate Bitcoin into the existing financial system, which should increase demand.

First Solar

First Solar is another asset that could benefit from the Trump presidency. It’s the largest domestic solar manufacturer for utility-scale projects and sits at the intersection of several ongoing trends, The Street noted.

Analysts expect President Trump to push for policies that favor domestic energy generation. At the same time, many developers are creating new facilities around clean energy and battery storage — two areas where First Solar excels.

If that wasn’t enough, First Solar was one of the best-gaining stocks of Trump’s first presidency — shooting up 110% in 2017 alone. It all adds up to a stock with a lot of potential that not many people are talking about yet.

Ross Stores

Next up, researchers from Bank of America say off-price retailers like Ross are ready for a big 2025. They cite ongoing price increases pushing shoppers toward these stores, according to CNBC, which offer discounts on name-brand clothing and home decor.

Another factor to consider is President Trump’s interest in imposing tariffs on foreign exports. These could increase prices at branded retailers further, but likely won’t impact Ross, noted Morningstar, which primarily sources its products domestically.

The analysts from Bank of America called out Ross specifically because it has underperformed its peers in the past year to date. While Burlington and TJ Maxx are up 30%+ each, Ross has only added 2% to its market capitalization. This makes it an attractive catch-up play with some policy headwinds working in its favor.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Last on our list is Anheuser-Busch InBev — brewer of Bud Light and other popular beers. Morningstar called it “significantly undervalued” based on its wide economic moat and recent negative publicity.

Bud Light received backlash from its customer base after changing its advertising practices in 2023, The New York Times reported. This led to a boycott, which has hurt sales. The company, however, seems to have backtracked the changes and returned to its core brand image.

This should help it recover market share over time and boost sales. Susan Dziubinkski from Morningstar said $BUD has “one of the strongest cost advantages […] and is among the most efficient operators.” Collectively, these factors set Anheuser-Busch InBev stock up to potentially outpace the market in 2025.

How Should You Invest Your Money?

Ultimately, nobody knows what the future will bring for financial markets. That’s one of the reasons why analysts like Warren Buffet advise simply buying a market-weighted index like the S&P 500. However, if you’re looking to outpace the market with part of your portfolio, consider keeping an eye on Alphabet, Bitcoin, First Solar, Ross Stores and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Investment Opportunities You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.