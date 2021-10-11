5 Best Inverse/Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street was moderately upbeat last week with the S&P 500 (0.79%), the Dow Jones (up 1.22%) and the Nasdaq Composite (up 0.1%) gaining moderately while the Russell 2000 (down 0.4%) retreated. The benchmark treasury yield jumped to 1.61% on Oct 8 from 1.49% on Oct 4. The rising rate worries amid the Fed’s taper talks led to the upsurge in bond yields. Oil prices continued to trend up in the week with United States Oil Fund, LP USO adding about 4.1%.

Apart from this, the jobs data for the month of September came in downbeat. Non-farm payrolls rose by just 194,000 in September versus the 500,000 expected. While the unemployment rate dropped more than expected to 4.8%, the labor force participation rate also declined to 61.6% from 61.7% in August. The average hourly earnings also grew faster to reach a 4.6% year-over-year rate, or the fastest since February.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few inverse/leveraged ETFs that gained massively last week.

ETFs in Focus

Energy

Microsectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X ETN NRGU – Up 21.96%

S&P Oil & Gas Expl Bull 3X Direxion GUSH – Up 12.43%

Energy Bull 2X Direxion (ERX) – Up 10.15%

The underlying Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index is an equal-dollar weighted index that provides exposure to the 10 largest U.S. energy and oil companies. Oil price has been on a tear with Brent hitting the highest level since October 2018 while WTI jumped to $80 per barrel — the highest since 2014. The rally has been driven by supply disruptions and storage drawdowns as well as growing demand with the easing of pandemic restrictions (read: Play the Rising Energy Sector With These Leveraged ETFs).

China

CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Direxion CWEB – Up 16.00%

FTSE China Bull 3X Direxion YINN – Up 9.70%

Chinese technology stocks surged lately after many weeks of sell-off. Investors used the buy-the-dip strategy for the Chinese tech stocks. J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Erdoes told CNBC’s Delivering Alpha that Chinese stocks are “on sale.”

Gold Miners

Microsectors Gold Miners 3X ETN (GDXU) – Up 13.86%

Junior Gold Miners Bull 2X Direxion JNUG – Up 12.65%

The downbeat U.S. jobs data have probably weighed on the faster-than-expected chances of a Fed QE taper. This has cut some strength in the greenback, favored gold investing and boosted gold mining stocks.

Russia

Russia Bull 3X Direxion RUSL – Up 10.26%

The energy sector accounts for a great portion of the Russian GDP. Oil is seemingly the main commodity of Russia. About half of Russia’s exports in terms of value come from oil and natural gas as the country has the sixth-largest oil reserve in the world and the biggest natural gas reserve. With Brent crude and natural gas rising steadily in recent weeks on higher demand and supply shortage, this fund gained massively.

Transportation

Transportation Bull 3X Direxion TPOR – Up 9.70%

As economic reopening is speeding up with a massive vaccine drive and chances of the launch of more antiviral treatment, the risk-on sectors are gaining momentum. Sectors that are highly related to economic reopening benefited. Moreover, with the holiday season approaching, transportation stocks have every reason to cheer as even online deliveries will need the assistance of faster and efficient transportation.

