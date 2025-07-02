5 Best Home Items To Buy at Sam’s Club in July

There’s no denying that July is officially summer and with it comes fireworks, heatwaves and hot deals, especially if you are a Sam’s Club member. Your favorite mega-retailer has some incredible deals and discounts on essential home items that you need to keep stocked up anyways, but will love saving money on during July.

Here are the best home items to buy at Sams’ Club in July.

Closet Hangers

Price: $12.42

You probably have switched out your winter clothes for your summer wardrobe and maybe even bought a few more fashion items for the season. Where are you going to put them? Sam’s Club has you covered with a 50-pack of Member’s Mark Elite Quality Velvet Hangers for less than $13 in July.

Shoe Rack

Price: $19.98

During the summertime months, you’ll have a lot of people coming and out of your house, but you might not always like what they drag inside on their shoes. Have them store their various footwear on the Seville Classics Two-Tier Steel Mesh Utility Shoe Rack which is available at Sam’s Club in July for under $20.

Dish Rack

Price: $24.98

Between all the summertime parties, backyard barbecues and fun in the sun meals with your family, there will be a lot of dishes to do. Dry them with ease and style in a Sam’s Club

Member’s Mark Modern Dish Rack With Utensil Caddy and Glassware Holder that comes in a variety of colors. This July, you can pick one up for $25 and use it for months to come.

Storage Containers

Price: $69.98

Sure, everyone has heard of spring cleaning, but what about summer organizing? It’s the perfect season to sort through all the items you have in your basement, attic or garage and arrange them in a IRIS USA WeatherPro, 60-Quart Clear Plastic Storage Box With Protective Gasket Lid. A budget-friendly four pack is available at Sam’s Club for $70 this July.

Trash Can

Price: $77.94

When was the last time you replaced your trash can? Summer is the perfect opportunity to swap out your old waste receptacle for a brand new one from Sam’s Club. The EKO 47-Liter Stainless Steel Matte Finish Sensor Trash Can will not only take care of all the dirt and mess you don’t want to deal with, but comes in under $80 when you buy it at Sam’s Club this July.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

