5 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in June

What should be on your shopping radar at Dollar Tree this June? The answer, if you’re shopping for home goods, is a medley of new arrivals and hidden gems to suit your space. Best of all, you’ll save more money buying these items at Dollar Tree than you would getting them anywhere else since they’re all priced at $1.25.

Learn More: Mark Cuban Tells Americans To Stock Up on Consumables as Trump’s Tariffs Hit — Here’s What To Buy

See Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Here are the five home items shoppers can’t afford to pass up at Dollar Tree.

Home Collection Sunflower Printed Placemats

Price: $1.25

Placemats tend to be an underrated part of a table setting. Not only do these new sunflower printed placemats brighten up mealtime, but they work to catch stray crumbs and water rings left behind by glasses and cups.

Add them to your shopping cart on their own or alongside the new sunflower themed plates from Royal Norfolk ($1.25 each) for a more complete summer dining aesthetic.

Be Aware: 6 Items Frugal People Should Definitely Avoid Buying in 2025 Due to Tariffs

Read Next: I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon — Here’s What I Learned

Glass Candle Holder With Handle

Price: $1.25

Place your favorite candle inside a glass candle holder and bask in the warm candlelight.

Each candle holder comes with a built-in handle. Use it to add a touch of light outside on the patio or deck as the evening fades or on a bedside table for pretty décor.

For You: 6 Costco Products That Have the Most Customer Complaints

Round Woven Textured Wastebaskets

Price: $1.25

Do you have friends or family members coming over to stay the weekend? These textured wastebaskets are a must-have to add to the guest bathrooms and bedrooms for a tidy space and are a lot cheaper than similarly styled wastebaskets for sale at big-box retailers. Choose from red, green or gray colors.

White Plastic Floating Shelves

Price: $1.25

Proudly display some of your favorite summer moments, like framed photos from graduation or a seashell picked up from a trip to the beach, on white floating shelves.

Each set comes with two screws and two wall anchors and can hold up to five pounds worth of treasures and ephemera.

Iridescent Pastel Glass Bottles with Leaf Accents

Price: $1.25

What can’t you do with these iridescent glass bottles? Available in four pastel shades, each bottle comes with a gold leaf accent and can be used for displaying as well as crafting purposes. A few suggestions include flower vases for a wedding reception, herb containers for freshly grown garden herbs and much more.

“These pretty little vases can be used every day in your home or any event. I used them for a themed bridal shower and they were perfect,” wrote Angela Mac in a five-star review.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of May 29, 2025, and are subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in June

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.