5 Best Holiday Deals at Kohl’s

Kohl’s has a lot of great holiday deals on things like home decor, bedding, kitchenware, apparel, skincare products, and toys.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Find Out: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

The retailer also has in-person deals and discounts this holiday season. So, whether you’re doing some last-minute Christmas shopping or you want to splurge on something special for yourself, chances are you can find it at Kohl’s.

With that in mind, here are some of Kohl’s best deals this holiday season.

Toys and Games Promotion

Kohl’s is offering some steep discounts on toys and games this holiday season.

“This promotion offers customers up to 70% off on select toys and games, making it easier to find the perfect gift for kids in the family or for holiday fun,” said Paige Robinson, real estate investor and owner of House Buyers.

Take the Discovery Mindblown Space Race Blastoff Lunar Rockets & Stomp Launcher as an example. It’s currently 50% off online.

Wishful Win-Win Christmas Offer

In the mood for a little charitable giving? Kohl’s has got you covered this holiday season.

“The Wishful Win-Win Christmas offer from Kohl’s combines customized shopping with a giving-back component,” said Jayden Ooi, managing director at NightOwl SEO. “Customers have the option to make wish lists of things they would want to buy, and when someone buys anything from the list, a portion of the sale is donated to a chosen charity. Kohl’s Wishful Win-Win offer combines smart shopping with the spirit of giving, giving customers a meaningful and pleasant Christmas experience.”

So, not only do you get a great discount from shopping at Kohl’s this winter, but you also get to give back while doing so.

Buy One, Get One

Like many retailers, Kohl’s often has buy one, get one deals for online and in-store purchases. You might have to do a little digging to see which items qualify for this deal.

“Increase your family’s style quotient with a Buy One, Get One 50% Off bargain on a wide range of clothes and accessories, from sophisticated winter attire to picture-perfect holiday ensembles,” said Daniel Dumrigue, sales & customer success professional at Prime Massage Chairs.

Earn 5% Kohl’s Cash on Qualifying Purchases

Kohl’s has a free loyalty program that shoppers can sign up for to earn 5% in Kohl’s cash rewards on everyday purchases — excluding gift cards. And by combining this rewards program with a Kohl’s card, shoppers can earn up to 7.5% back.

“What makes this deal particularly enticing is the personalized deals and perks that come with Kohl’s Rewards membership throughout the year, offering a tailored shopping experience,” said Adam Garfield, marketing director of Hairbro. “For Kohl’s cardholders enrolled in Kohl’s Rewards, the benefits are even more substantial, with an elevated 7.5% rewards earn rate on purchases at Kohl’s when using their Kohl’s Card.”

After-Christmas Sale

While it’s not active yet, this Kohl’s deal can result in some great savings opportunities if you want to buy yourself — or someone you know — something special at year-end.

“Kohl’s offers a wide range of Christmas clearance items, including clothing, home décor, and more,” said Anna Prince, founder of PM Modi Yojana. “You can find great deals on these items, with discounts of up to 70% off. Kohl’s after-Christmas sale is expected to go live from December 26, 2023, to January 7, 2024. You can avail of discounts of up to 70% off on clothing, footwear, and more along with free shipping of your orders.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Holiday Deals at Kohl’s

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.