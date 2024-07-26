5 Best Grocery Stocks: Which Should You Invest In?

You go to the grocery store to get your healthy greens, from spinach to Romaine lettuce to kale. But what if there was a way for your favorite grocery store to help you find another kind of green?

Many grocery stores or their parent companies are on the market, waiting for you to take their stocks off the shelf. If you choose the right grocery store stocks, you can give your wallet a nutritious boost of green cash.

There are emerging trends in the industry to be mindful of as you select your stocks, including stores that have boosted their e-commerce platforms as customers turn to online shopping while showing price sensitivity to inflation. Stores with a plethora of organic and locally-sourced items are also becoming more common, and more popular.

As you start writing your list of stores to consider — because, like the grocery market, you don’t want to visit the stock market too hungry and without a plan — GOBankingRates has some names to consider.

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLGEA)

Stock price as of July 24, 2024: $28.98

According to Ryan Jacobs, a managing partner of Jacobs Investment Management, Village Super Market, Inc., which operates under the ShopRite banner, offers a great choice in part because of its strong presence across areas like New Jersey, Maryland, and New York.

Focusing on a few key markets allows them to provide more effective customer service and become a more integrated, familiar part of the community. He also cites a loyal customer base, as well as the store’s willingness to embrace new technology, as core reasons Village Super Market, Inc. is a top choice.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR)

Stock price as of July 24, 2024: $53.62

While Jacobs does admit that the ubiquity of Kroger — it’s one of the largest grocery chains in the entire country — might lend itself to a less than fully personalized shopping experience compared to smaller local markets, he has high praise for the company’s position as a leader in digital sales and omnichannel marketing.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ)

Stock price as of July 24, 2024: $89.97

Through its membership-based model, BJ’s provides its loyal customers with bulk purchasing options that make the bargain-hungry consumer feel satisfied.

Jacobs explained that the company’s strong presence on the East Coast and in the Midwest, as well as its popularity due to its low prices, make it a solid investment.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT)

Stock price as of July 24, 2024: $ 70.59

With its wide range of options, including fresh produce and frozen food, Walmart has risen in the ranks of your friendly neighborhood grocery stores. These low prices and full aisles of choices haven’t gone unnoticed, making Walmart a popular place to shop for groceries.

TipRanks.com has Walmart listed as another Strong Buy recommendation.

Costco (NASDAQ: COST)

Stock price as of July 24, 2024: $ 837.14

Wandering the aisles of Costco, you might think you’ve hit a wonderland of affordable groceries in bulk. But investing in Costco can do more than simply pad your pantry — it can also pad your portfolio.

When TipRanks.com compiled insights from a variety of analysts, Costco came away with a Strong Buy recommendation.

