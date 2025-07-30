5 Best First Jobs That Put You in the Highest Tax Bracket by 30

Reaching the highest U.S. federal tax bracket by age 30 is rare. In 2025, that means earning at least $626,351 in taxable income. Only a handful of roles offer that kind of upside within a decade of starting work.

Most career paths don’t scale that fast. But with the right early move, some roles offer pay that climbs into seven figures by the end of a fast-paced 20s. Here are the best first jobs that can lead there.

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Quantitative Research Analyst at a Trading Firm

Firms hire top graduates into associate quant researcher roles starting at $155,000-$180,000, according to the Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) website, and director-level quant researchers can clear $520K-$830K. It’s math-heavy, competitive and often requires a top STEM degree, but you don’t need management experience to a get a shot at hitting $600K-plus in income by 30.

Discover More: Passive Income Expert: Here’s How I Make $27,000 Every Week

Research Engineer at a Top AI Lab

According to Business Insider, there’s a hiring war in AI tech, with six-figure salaries the norm. At Anthropic, for example, research engineers make $340K-$690K. Equity in a hot AI firm can also push total earnings even higher.

Investment Banking Analyst (Leading To Hedge Fund Roles)

The first rung in high finance still works. Top-tier investment banks hire analysts out of undergrad, and many move to hedge funds or private equity, where pay jumps quickly. Figures from eFinancialCareers show that, in 2024, hedge fund professionals were making $224.3K to $2.1 million, thanks to hefty bonuses.

Entrepreneur/Founder

Founding a company can be a first job, and the earnings potential is limitless. A great example is Ryan Breslow, who built a billion-dollar fintech company in his 20s and was worth hundreds of millions before 30. Most founders don’t hit that scale, but successful startups can generate millions in salary, dividends or equity payouts if the business grows fast and exits early.

Sports Star

Top-tier athletes often enter the highest tax bracket by their early 20s, and sponsorships alone can surpass their salaries. This path isn’t open to everyone, but it is technically a first job, and one that starts paying big fast. Think F1, NFL, tennis or basketball. Talent, early commitment and exposure are essential, but the top 1% can earn well into seven figures.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best First Jobs That Put You in the Highest Tax Bracket by 30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.