5 of the Best First Jobs in Healthcare That Don’t Require a Degree

You can join an employment sector that’s experiencing great growth without having a college degree. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment in the healthcare sector is expected to expand significantly over the next 10 years.

While doctors and nurses may be the first jobs to come to mind when thinking about healthcare professionals, hospitals and other medical establishments rely on lots of other workers to help patients. Here’s a look at the best first healthcare jobs you can secure without a university degree, along with pay information from BLS data.

Medical Transcriptionist

Median salary: $37,060

If you find the healthcare field interesting but don’t want to work directly with patients all the time, perhaps being a medical transcriptionist is a good first job. You would transcribe medical reports from doctors using electronic devices. You may enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes with helping patients receive good care with accurate reports and records.

Medical Records Specialist

Median salary: $48,780

While you don’t need a degree to become a medical records specialist, some training may be required for this role. As with a medical transcriptionist, this job doesn’t involve a lot of patient interaction. Instead, as a medical records specialist, you would compile, process and maintain patient files.

Psychiatric Aide

Median salary: $39,610

When it comes to hospital jobs requiring no degree and no experience, Monster lists psychiatric aide among the ones to consider. In this job, you’d help care for patients who are physically or mentally ill. You may help with daily tasks or lead educational or recreational activities. In addition, you would help watch patients to ensure their safety.

Optician

Median salary: $44,170

If you want a healthcare job that’s outside of a hospital or clinic setting, yet you can still help people to feel better, consider becoming an optician. You can typically secure this position with a high school diploma and then go through on-the-job training. You’d help people find the contacts and eyewear to help them feel and look their best.

Dental Assistant

Median salary: $46,540

Indeed lists this as one of the top medical jobs you can have without a college degree. You may want to check on the requirements in your state for becoming a dental assistant. It’s possible you could secure this position without training and then learn on the job. If so, you’d help the dentist take x-rays, care for patients and manage records and appointments.

