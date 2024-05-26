5 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar General

If you haven’t been to Dollar General in a while, you might want to stop in. Over the past few years, this store started selling several items that resemble higher end counterparts at other stores.

Check Out: 6 Expensive Costco Items That Are Definitely Worth the Cost

Read Next: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

The items below look expensive, but all are $10 or less. You can use them to organize your kids’ closets, upgrade your front porch, and even entertain your friends on your back patio.

Don’t forget that Dollar General also offers several coupons which you can access on their app. Coupons might provide extra savings on top of the deals listed below.

1. Elegant Glass Dispenser

Dollar General currently has several items to make your summer entertaining more high-end. This $10 dispenser is glass, not plastic, and would look great with lemonade in it. Host friends on your deck or encourage your kids to make money with a lemonade stand.

2. Spacemaker Hangers

These hangers for kids look far more high end than the plastic versions you find at most big box stores. Not only that, but because they have a thin design, you can space out your children’s clothes in their closets.

At only $4.25 for a pack of six hangers, you can buy several packs to overhaul their whole closet.

3. Clear Storage Bins

Have you ever wanted your refrigerator to look like what you see on Pinterest? Me too. However, purchasing acrylic or glass containers for your fruits and vegetables can be an expensive undertaking.

Dollar General has two sizes of clear containers you can use for this purpose. For $2.00, you can buy a clear narrow storage bin, and for $5, you can buy a larger rectangular storage bin. No one will ever know you scooped them up at a dollar store.

4. Wood-Like Plates and Bowls

Dollar General currently sells several pieces of dinnerware that look like wood but are actually made of melamine. You can buy 10.5-inch dinner plates and salad bowls for just $1.00.

These plates look like something you could put on a wedding registry at Crate and Barrel or Pottery Barn, but fortunately, the Dollar General versions are a fraction of the cost.

5. Decorative Cement Flower Pot

If you want to upgrade your front porch or living room, these cement flower pots look far more expensive than they really are. The gold strip on these makes them look high-end, and at only $5.00 each, you can buy several.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar General

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.