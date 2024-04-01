5 Best ETF Areas of March

Wall Street delivered a decent performance in March with the S&P 500 adding 3.1%, the Dow Jones gaining 2.1% and the Nasdaq advancing 1.8%. Dovish Fed comments helped the stock market stay strong last month.

In March, the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged, maintaining the benchmark rate in the range of 5.25-5.50%. No officials see rates going up in 2024. In fact, despite previous expectations of a lesser number of rate cuts due to recently-released hot inflation numbers, the Fed still anticipates the need for three rate cuts in 2024.

The decision to maintain the forecast for three rate cuts in 2024 comes amid concerns over persistently high inflation. However, the Fed’s preferred personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) excluding food and energy rose 2.8% on a 12-month basis and was up 0.3% sequentially, matching estimates.

Core PCE was up 0.3% for the month and 2.5% at the 12-month rate, compared to estimates for 0.4% and 2.5%, per CNBC. Meanwhile, the latest report on fourth quarter GDP for the year 2023, released last week, revealed that the US economy expanded at a 3.4% rate, up from the previous estimate of 3.2%.

Such data points strengthened the bets for a sooner-than-expected Fed rate cuts. The benchmark U.S. 10-year treasury yield started the month at 4.19%, hit a closing high of 4.34% on Mar 18 and closed the month at 4.20%.

Meanwhile, gold gained last month with the gold bullion ETFSPDR Gold Shares GLD gaining 8.7%. The reason behind the rally was the rise of the geopolitical risk, be it Hamas & Israel or Russia - Ukraine. The central banks have consistently bought gold. Notably, gold is viewed as a safe haven asset. Dovish Fed comments also went in favor of gold investing.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning ETF areas of March.

Marijuana

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF ( MJ ) – Up 24.6%

A rescheduling of status seems to be a certainty for marijuana. In a recent White House meeting, Vice President Kamala Harris urged the DEA to expedite the rescheduling of marijuana, criticizing its current Schedule 1 classification as "absurd" and "patently unfair." She put stress on the need for swift action and highlighted ongoing efforts toward rescheduling.

Silver & Gold Mining

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF ( SLVP ) – Up 24.2%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF ( GOAU ) – Up 22.7%

Like gold, silver prices also gained. Silver bullion ETF iShares Silver Trust SLV was up 9.7% last month. Apart from the safe-haven status, silver also has usage in industrial activities. Notably, mining stocks often act as leveraged plays of the underlying metal. Hence, gold and silver mining ETFs rallied in March.

Crypto Stocks

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF ( CRPT ) – Up 22.9%

The leading cryptocurrency bitcoin has experienced a huge surge last month, fueled by increasing optimism. A forthcoming decrease in the token's supply growth, known as a halving event, is further driving its significant rally.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF aims to offer exposure to firms that, in SkyBridge's view, are at the forefront of innovation related to cryptocurrency, crypto assets, and the digital economy. No wonder, the fund CRPT would gain from the bitcoin’s unstoppable rally, which was up 15.3% last month.

Copper Miners

Global X Copper Miners ETF ( COPX ) – Up 17.9%

Copper prices surged in March after an agreement by Chinese smelters to cut production as these smelters are responsible for processing half of the global copper supply. The copper market is tightening, with Chinese smelter maintenance set to peak in April and May, which could hurt refined copper production, thereby pushing the price higher.

Oil Services

Range Global Offshore Oil Services Index ETF ( OFOS ) – Up 17.0%

Oil prices spiked last month, as evident from the 7.3% jump in WTI crude ETF United States Oil Fund LP USO. The rally was buoyed by rising demand forecasts by the International Energy Agency (“IEA”), geopolitical tensions and domestic market dynamics. Brent crude peaked above $86 per barrel for the first time since November, while West Texas Intermediate touched a level of $83.

This has boosted the broader energy ETFs including OFOS. The underlying Range Global Offshore Oil Services Index tracks the performance of companies that are involved in the offshore oil services ecosystem, which refers to the complex system relating to the various stages of production, exploration, development, transportation, and distribution of offshore oil.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

United States Oil ETF (USO): ETF Research Reports

iShares Silver Trust (SLV): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP): ETF Research Reports

Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX): ETF Research Reports

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU): ETF Research Reports

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ): ETF Research Reports

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT): ETF Research Reports

Range Global Offshore Oil Services Index ETF (OFOS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.