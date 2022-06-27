5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

In this video, I will be talking about five dividend-paying companies that you might want to add to your portfolio. Dividend stocks can provide stability during rough times like today. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is currently the only one in my portfolio, but I might add more in these coming months.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 24, 2022. The video was published on June 26, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Qualcomm, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, and short July 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.