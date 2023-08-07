News & Insights

Markets
CVS

5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2023

August 07, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Neil Rozenbaum for The Motley Fool ->

In this video, I will be talking about five dividend-paying companies that you might want to add to your portfolio in the month of August. Dividend stocks can provide stability during rough times like today. I chose a mix of companies in different industries that could provide significant upside for long-term investors.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Aug. 4, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 7, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than CVS Health
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CVS Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Altria Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyNeil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS
AAPL
MCD
MO
VICI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.