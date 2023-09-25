5 Best Clothing Deals at Target This September

A new season is a good time to stock up on some new staple items for the coming cooler months, and Target has great deals on clothes for women and babies that you can shop from now through Sept. 30.

Here's a look at some of the best clothing deals you can get at Target this month.

A New Day Mock Turtleneck Dress

Regular price: $25

$25 Sale price: $20

Wear this classic dress on its own before temperatures drop, and layer it with a cardigan or blazer when the cooler weather hits.

Ava & Viv Balloon Long Sleeve Smocked Midi Bodice Dress

Regular price: $35

$35 Sale price: $25

Available in sizes XXL through 4X, this fall-ready midi dress comes in a burgundy floral print and a solid green color.

Wild Fable Strappy Bodycon Knit Dress

Though not on sale, this staple mini dress is a steal for just $12. It's available in eight different colors in sizes XXS to 4X.

Cloud Island Baby 4-Pack Short Sleeve Bodysuit

Regular price: $12

$12 Sale price: $9.60

Select baby multipack sets are 20% off, including this four-pack from Cloud Island.

Carter's Just One You Baby Girls' 2-Pack Floral Pants

Regular price: $9

$9 Sale price: $7.20

This floral pants set is available in sizes newborn through 18 months.

