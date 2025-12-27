5 Best Cities for Low-Cost, High-Quality Healthcare in Retirement

Finding a city that offers both affordable living and strong medical care is key to stretching retirement dollars.

Using public cost-of-living data and healthcare information from hospital systems, city and state resources, and independent analyses, several mid-sized cities stand out as good options for retirees.

Here are the five best cities for low-cost, high-quality healthcare in retirement.

Learn More: 5 US Cities for Retirees That Are as Cheap as Mexico, Portugal and Costa Rica

Find Out: 5 Clever Ways Retirees Are Earning Up To $1K per Month From Home

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

For retirees who want top-tier healthcare without coastal-city prices, Pittsburgh is a solid East Coast option.

Pennsylvania’s overall cost of living index is about 5% below the national average. This lower cost of living gives retirees some relief on everyday expenses and housing compared with many popular retirement states.

The city is also the home to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), a nationally recognized health system that includes multiple hospitals and specialty centers throughout the metro area.

UPMC facilities earn high marks in national hospital rankings and strong Medicare plan ratings, giving retirees access to advanced care close to home.

Greenville, South Carolina

In the Southeast, Greenville combines a relatively low cost of living with a dense network of hospitals and clinics. Cost-of-living indexes put Greenville roughly 7% below the national average, helped by lower housing, utility and transportation costs than many larger metros.

Greenville residents benefit from two major health systems, Prisma Health and Bon Secours St. Francis, which operate multiple hospitals, a Level I trauma center and geriatric-focused programs across the region.

For retirees, that mix of lower everyday expenses and robust care options can make it easier to manage chronic conditions and access specialists without leaving town.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

For retirees looking in the Plains states, Sioux Falls offers both below-average living costs and strong medical infrastructure.

According to the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, the city’s low cost of living stems from “no personal income tax, low property and sales taxes, affordable housing and utility costs, and a favorable climate.”

Healthcare is a major strength. Sioux Falls hosts two, large regional hospital systems, Sanford Health and Avera, which are frequently cited among the nation’s better hospital networks.

According to AssistedLiving.com, the average cost of residential senior care in Sioux Falls also run well below U.S. averages, which can be crucial if long-term care is needed later.

Boise, Idaho

Boise has become a popular Western retirement spot for people who want access to mountains and culture without big-city price tags.

The city’s overall living costs are 8% lower than the state average and 2% above the national average. Cheaper utilities, healthcare and daily essentials help take the sting out of the higher housing and food prices.

On the healthcare side, Boise is home to major providers like St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, which offer full-service hospitals, specialty care and aging-in-place resources. That combination of decent affordability, multiple hospital systems and an active, outdoor lifestyle can make Boise appealing to retirees who want to stay physically engaged.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Retirees who want sunshine and desert scenery with accessible medical care may find Albuquerque a good fit. The city’s cost of living is 5% below the national average, with housing and utilities noticeably cheaper than in many major cities.

Albuquerque also scores well on healthcare access. According to the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, the area is home to three healthcare systems, eight hospitals, and several primary care facilities.

Large systems like Presbyterian Healthcare Services and the University of New Mexico Hospital, which runs a dedicated Senior Health Center for adults 70 and older, provide retirees with a wide-range of healthcare choices without needing to travel far.

How to Use This List

These cities won’t be the right fit for everyone, but they offer a useful starting point for retirees who want strong medical care without big-city costs. Before relocating, compare Medicare options, price out local housing, and visit the area to make sure it matches your needs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Cities for Low-Cost, High-Quality Healthcare in Retirement

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.