Personal Finance

5 Best Cities for Homebuyers in Spring 2025, According to Zillow

May 01, 2025 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

It’s (finally) a good time to be a homebuyer. According to a new report from Zillow, there were more than 1 million homes for sale in the U.S. in February — the most for that month since before the pandemic. Homes are also becoming more affordable, with mortgage rates dropping and home values remaining relatively steady.

Explore More: 25 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

In some markets, buyers have a particular advantage, with homes staying on the market for longer and sellers frequently dropping prices. Based on a Zillow analysis, these are the five best metro areas to buy a home this spring.

Miami

  • Median days on market: 60
  • Share of listings with a price cut: 24.2%

Check Out: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

New Orleans

  • Inventory: Up 42% from pre-pandemic levels, and up 11.4% year over year
  • Median days on market: 58

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Inventory: Up 26.3% year over year
  • Share of listings with a price cut: 28.8%

Tampa, Florida

  • Inventory: Up 19.8% year over year
  • Share of listings with a price cut: 31.9%
  • Change in average home value: Down 3.6% year over year

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Average monthly mortgage payment (20% down, 30-year fixed): $1,228
  • Average monthly rent payment: $1,418
  • Median days on market: 29

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Cities for Homebuyers in Spring 2025, According to Zillow

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.