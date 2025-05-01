5 Best Cities for Homebuyers in Spring 2025, According to Zillow

It’s (finally) a good time to be a homebuyer. According to a new report from Zillow, there were more than 1 million homes for sale in the U.S. in February — the most for that month since before the pandemic. Homes are also becoming more affordable, with mortgage rates dropping and home values remaining relatively steady.
In some markets, buyers have a particular advantage, with homes staying on the market for longer and sellers frequently dropping prices. Based on a Zillow analysis, these are the five best metro areas to buy a home this spring.
Miami
- Median days on market: 60
- Share of listings with a price cut: 24.2%
New Orleans
- Inventory: Up 42% from pre-pandemic levels, and up 11.4% year over year
- Median days on market: 58
Jacksonville, Florida
- Inventory: Up 26.3% year over year
- Share of listings with a price cut: 28.8%
Tampa, Florida
- Inventory: Up 19.8% year over year
- Share of listings with a price cut: 31.9%
- Change in average home value: Down 3.6% year over year
Memphis, Tennessee
- Average monthly mortgage payment (20% down, 30-year fixed): $1,228
- Average monthly rent payment: $1,418
- Median days on market: 29
