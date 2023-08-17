5 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Use for Saving Money

Chances are that unless you have been living off the grid for a significant portion of the last few years you are aware of ChatGPT, OpenAI’s latest development in artificial intelligence.

If you have not heard of it yet, here’s what you should know: ChatGPT is essentially a language platform that has learned a huge amount of text and code from nearly every document ever uploaded to a digital format. It can translate passages from different languages, create its own original text, generate creative wordplay and give you information in a variety of voices, styles and genres.

One way that people are figuring out how to utilize the benefits of ChatGPT is to make money. But what about when it comes to saving some dollars? ChatGPT can help you out with that, too. You just need to know the right prompts.

GOBankingRates found some experts to share some of the best ChatGPT prompts to use for saving money. Try them out the next time you need to save some cash.

Keywords Are Gold

“There are lots of ways ChatGPT can be leveraged to find ways to save money,” said Josh Amishav, founder and CEO at Breachsense. “It’s important that the prompt is specific.”

Amishav suggested adding keywords like “tips,” “strategies” and “savings” to the prompt to yield more fruitful results. For example, “Provide me 10 tips on saving money while grocery shopping” or “What are five strategies for lowering my monthly electric bill?”

Adding a modifier or two helps with the results. Amishave suggested this example: “What are three unconventional ways to save money and pay off my college loans?”

Dollar Figures Figure Into the Results

“As an AI system, ChatGPT doesn’t actually save money itself,” said Rahul Paragi, founder of AIWritingHacks.com. “It provides information to users based on the prompts they provide. The key is asking the right questions and providing clear instructions to ChatGPT.”

Paragi said effective prompts that could generate money-saving tips include adding a specific dollar figure to generate the results you are looking for — e.g., “Provide five specific tips to reduce my monthly grocery spending by $50.”

Break It Down

Sometimes even ChatGPT can get lost in its own overload of information, making it harder for you to sift through the results and find what you are looking for.

“It also helps to ask follow-up questions and request examples if the initial response is vague,” Paragi said. “Don’t be afraid to refine the prompt if the first result isn’t helpful enough. With a few tries, most users can get ChatGPT to provide personalized money-saving tips relevant to their situation.”

For example, if you want to budget for your family but don’t know where to start or need extra assistance, ask ChatGPT: “Give me step-by-step instructions for negotiating a lower cable bill with my provider” or “Suggest frugal meal plans for a family of four on a $100/week food budget.”

Ask for Lists

“The key benefit is that ChatGPT can rapidly generate ideas and advice that would take hours of research for an individual,” Paragi said. “But the user has to provide the right instructions and framing in their prompt to get useful output.”

He suggested asking ChatGPT for lists or tables within your money-saving question to easily organize the information. Some examples Paragi points to are “List ways I can save 20% on my electricity bill this month” and “Give me 10 actionable tips for saving money on gas and transportation costs.”

“The most important thing is to be as specific as possible in the prompt,” Paragi said. “Include details like how much you want to save, in what areas and any other constraints. This will produce more tailored and actionable advice from ChatGPT.”

Compare Prices

Smart shopping is comparison shopping, and just because you’re using ChatGPT doesn’t mean you shouldn’t explore all options.

“You can spend hours looking at various brands of one product to decide which one to buy,” said Baruch Labunski, founder of Rank Secure. “However, you must also compare value as well as dollars. ChatGPT can do that for you in a matter of minutes.”

In order to activate this data, Labunski said to write to ChatGPT with something along the lines of “I need a strong weatherproof two-person camping tent that’s easy to assemble, can withstand wind, is light to carry and costs less than $500 with best ratings.”

“ChaptGPT will generate a short list and may even put one at the top above others that meet your criteria,” Labunski said.

From there, you can compare the products with prices and make an informed decision that will make you and your wallet very happy.

