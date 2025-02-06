5 Best Budget-Friendly Cars for Families With Active Kids

When you had kids, you knew you’d need more space — a lot more space. A bigger home, preferably with a yard. A bigger fridge to hold all those drawings (not to mention all the food). And, of course, you knew you’d need a bigger, more durable car that can handle the rough-and-tumble of the average kid.

Whether you’re chauffeuring them from basketball to ballet or cello lessons to youth symphony rehearsal, you’re going to need a car that can handle your busy, active kids without breaking your budget. But where do you begin? GOBankingRates got behind the wheel with Blake Shaw, author of the All About Wheels blog, to learn more about the kinds of cars you should be looking for.

Toyota Sienna

Shaw recommends the Sienna because it offers families a lot of space and fuel savings as a hybrid. It’s ideal for hauling strollers, sports equipment, and groceries, and it’s just as comfy on the highway as it is when zipping around town.

“Plus, the interior is super practical, with tons of storage and easy-to-fold seats,” Shaw said. “It’s not flashy, but it’s dependable and comfortable, which is what most parents are looking for.”

Honda Odyssey

On a certain kind of day, that trek to the beach or to grandma’s house really can feel like an Odyssey. So why not pile into the Honda Odyssey to get wherever you’re going safely, and even in style? Shaw calls this model a minivan staple and says it’s a hit with good reason: “It has features that make life easier, like those sliding rear seats, which are game-changers for getting kids and car seats in and out.”

Shaw also sings the praises of the tech packages, which allow kids to watch their movies in the back while you enjoy some much-needed peace in the driver’s seat.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

If you prefer an SUV that is compact and deftly handles city parking, while still having enough room for all members of the family — including the dog — the RAV4 Hybrid is one of Shaw’s top choices for you. She gives it high marks for its efficiency, reliability, and spaciousness that accommodates everything from sports gear to strollers, in addition to your most precious cargo: i.e., your kids.

Subaru Outback

Do you need to make the shift from driving in the muddy woods for a family camping trip to making a quick supply run back in town? You might just find that the Subaru Outback is perfect for outdoorsy families who split their time between the tundra and the town square.

Shaw calls it “the adventure-loving cousin of the family SUV,” noting the car’s ability to handle all kinds of roads.

“If your weekends are spent exploring the outdoors, the Outback is perfect,” Shaw said. “It’s rugged, with standard all-wheel drive, so it’s great for snow, mud, or dirt roads. But it’s also comfortable enough for everyday errands.”

Kia Carnival

Have you ever wished your family car could have a more chic, sleek style? If you want a cool factor as much as you want durability and functionality, the Kia Carnival delivers. Shaw calls it fashionable and “somewhat upscale.” Still, it comes with everything you’d want in a family car.

“It still has a ton of room and family-friendly features like USB ports all over the place — because kids and dead devices are a bad combo,” she said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Budget-Friendly Cars for Families With Active Kids

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.