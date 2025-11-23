5 Best Black Friday Home Deals at Walmart or Amazon

‘Tis the season to save. Holiday shopping is in full swing and with Black Friday landing on Nov. 28, many budget-conscious shoppers are holding out for the year’s biggest discounts. Whether you’re searching for the perfect charcuterie board, a sleek digital organizer or a next-level kitchen appliance, Walmart and Amazon are rolling out can’t-miss deals for every room in your home.

What was once a one-day shopping frenzy has evolved into a week-long (or even month-long) savings event, giving consumers more time to snag the best bargains. Now’s the perfect moment to shop smart before the rush hits. Here are top Black Friday deals worth adding to your holiday list right now.

Sonder LA Charcuterie and Carving Boards

Price: $59 to $200

Renowned for their elegant and durable charcuterie and carving boards, Sonder LA has become a favorite for both everyday prep and stylish presentation. Whether you’re hosting a holiday gathering and need a standout charcuterie board or you’re spending time in the kitchen and need a reliable prep surface, Sonder LA offers something for every home chef — at a great value. Until Dec. 5, shoppers can save up to 30% on Amazon for Black Friday, with the discount applied automatically and free shipping included.

Rowdy Crowd Unbreakable Glassware

Price: $39.99

From RV trips to outdoor parties, Rowdy Crowd’s unbreakable glassware keeps the fun going without the worry of broken pieces. The brand offers reusable tumblers, flutes, beer schooners and gin balloons — no more snapped stems, cloudy glasses or crazed drinkware. These durable pieces not only save money and reduce single-use waste, but they also add a sleek, stylish touch to any gathering. Plus, during Black Friday from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, shoppers can save 33% at Walmart.

Swann EVO Video Doorbell

Price: $59.99

Cameras are an effective way to protect your home and keep an eye on it. There’s no shortage of choices, but the Swann EVO Wireless Video Doorbell & Chime offers plenty of perks. From easy setup to night vision, a clear picture and a no-subscription option, shoppers can grab the Swann EVO Video Doorbell on Amazon for a steal on Black Friday.

Cozyla Calendal+2

Price: $297.49

Staying organized is challenging, especially with a busy schedule and when you add your family’s school, work and other activities, trying to keep track of everything gets complicated. But Cozyla Calendal+2 makes it easier to stay on top of things.

The Cozyla Calendar+ 2 is a modern family device that transforms chaos into clarity. It syncs seamlessly with Apple, Google and Outlook calendars, displaying everyone’s schedules on a single, sleek touchscreen hub. From grocery lists to chore charts, the Cozyla Calendar+ 2 keeps you focused and connected.

The item is available on Amazon and shoppers can save $52.50 off the original price of $349.99 from now to Dec. 1.

KitchenAid Deluxe Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With Stainless Bowl

Price: $279

When it comes to mixers, KitchenAid stands out. Known for their durability, great performance and excellent quality, the brand is one of the most trusted on the market. Shoppers who want to get a head start on holiday shopping or up their baking game can pick up the KitchenAid Deluxe Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Stainless Bowl at Walmart and save $120. The item is already on sale ahead of Black Friday and comes in six different colors.

By taking advantage of Black Friday deals, you can keep more money in your wallet without compromising on quality.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

