5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023

You don't have to wait until after the holidays for one major sale -- many of the market's top stocks. What's behind this array of low prices? The bear market. It's crushed the valuations of many companies across a variety of industries.

We don't know when the market will rebound, but it will happen. Bear markets don't last forever.

That's why it's a good idea to forget about getting in on a stock at its very lowest and instead, snap it up when the valuation looks interesting. Like right now. You'll still probably win -- and maybe even win big -- if you hang on for the long term. Let's check out five of the best bargains to buy before 2023.

1. Carnival

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) had a difficult time during the early days of the pandemic. The world's biggest cruise operator was forced to halt sailings. That sent profits into a free fall, and debt soared. Today, things are looking a lot brighter.

Yes, debt still is high. Carnival faces the impact of higher interest rates on its variable-rate borrowings, which could lead to higher costs. But the company is making efforts to become more efficient. Demand for cruising is back, and Carnival is progressing toward its earnings goals.

For example, in the most recent quarter, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turned positive for the first time since sailings resumed. The company also said future booking volumes have topped those of the already solid level of 2019.

Carnival shares trade at about 1x sales, which is down from more than 12x sales back in January. If the company continues to improve its adjusted EBITDA, this bargain share price may not last long.

2. Disney

Disney's (NYSE: DIS) enormous investment in its streaming services have hurt earnings, and the company is struggling with higher costs. But this entertainment giant may be moving toward more magical days.

Longtime Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger is back in the driver's seat. He plans to stay for two years to boost growth at Disney and choose a successor who can keep things going.

There's reason to be optimistic about Iger's involvement at this point in Disney's story, and that's due to his solid track record at the company. Iger led Disney through successful acquisitions and grew revenue, profit, and share performance during his tenure..

Today, fans still love Disney. Revenue at the parks, experiences, and products unit rose 73% in the recently ended fiscal year. That business historically has contributed most to revenue. So this is a key positive from the earnings report.

Disney shares trade at 22 times forward earnings estimates, down from 40 earlier this year. Considering the gains we've seen in parks' revenue and potential growth with Iger at the helm, this looks like a steal.

3. Moderna

Investors shied away from Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) this year, despite the company's billion-dollar earnings. That's because the coronavirus vaccine is Moderna's only product, and investors worried about revenue in a post-pandemic world.

But Moderna assuaged some concerns recently when it offered clues about the post-pandemic vaccine market. The biotech predicts it will follow that of the flu vaccine market. If that happens, the global coronavirus vaccine market could represent $12 billion to $24 billion annually.

Moderna's vaccine revenue surely will decline from today's annual levels of around $18 billion. But if the company's market predictions are right, it still could continue to bring in significant revenue. At the same time, Moderna aims to launch two more respiratory virus vaccines in the coming two to three years. So the company's growth story is far from over.

Moderna stock already has started to rebound over the past few months. But the shares still look like a buy, considering the company's fantastic growth prospects.

4. Starbucks

There are plenty of reasons to love Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) right now. Despite today's difficult economy, customers keep coming back to the coffee giant. In fact, Starbucks had its biggest sales week ever in September.

In the recently ended fiscal fourth quarter, net revenue climbed 11% to a record $8.4 billion. Importantly, Starbucks' most loyal members continue to grow in number -- and boost revenue.

Active Starbucks Rewards program members increased by 16% in the U.S. to more than 28 million. And these members were responsible for 55% of spending in Starbucks stores.

What's the secret to Starbucks' success? The company's efforts to innovate in areas like cold brew and personalize beverages have won it customer loyalty. Cold coffee drinks now represent more than 75% of beverage sales in its U.S. stores.

Starbucks continues to open new stores and is pressing ahead with a "reinvention" plan to further spur growth. The average forward price-to-earnings ratio for the non-alcoholic beverage industry is about 52, according to NYU's Stern Business School. Today, trading at just under 30 times forward earnings estimates, Starbucks looks like a buy.

5. Crispr Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is heading for its crucial moment. The biotech company and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals are submitting exa-cel, a candidate for blood disorders, to regulators in the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. right now.

If exa-cel is approved, it will be Crispr's first commercialized gene-editing product. This is key for two reasons. First, it's a great sign for the potential of Crispr's gene-editing technology. And second, this would represent Crispr's first product revenue.

How big can exa-cel become? It may have blockbuster potential. Today, treatment options are limited for blood disorders sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. And exa-cel is designed as a one-time curative treatment.

Regulators are examining exa-cel now for use in adults. But Crispr and Vertex also are studying the candidate in a phase 3 trial in children. This could represent a broader indication and more revenue in the future.

Crispr also is studying an immuno-oncology candidate in a pivotal trial. This candidate may offer another revenue opportunity in the not-too-distant future.

Crispr's share performance hasn't reflected all of this progress and potential. The stock has declined more than 30% this year. It traded at higher levels when product commercialization was much farther away, so with a potential product launch, a rebound may be just ahead.

