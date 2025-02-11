5 Best and 5 Worst States for Tax Competitiveness

For over 20 years, the Tax Foundation’s State Competitiveness Index has assessed the overall competitiveness of each of the 50 states by analyzing their individual tax codes and the complications therein. Doing so allows politicians, taxpayers and policymakers to compare the tax systems across America, gauge how they compare and thus find paths to improvement for all.

The Tax Foundation’s evaluation of each state creates a ranking, from best to worst, of each state. Those at the top frequently have major absenses in their tax code — no individual income tax, or sales tax or corporate income tax. Meanwhile, the states at the bottom of the list are commonly regarded as having overly complex tax codes at very high rates (compared to the rest of the country).

Find out whether your home state falls among the best or the worst.

Also see the income tax in every state.

5th Best: Montana

Individual Income Tax Ranking: 10th

10th Sales Tax Ranking: 3rd

3rd Property Tax Ranking: 18th

4th Best: Florida

Individual Income Tax Ranking: 1st (tie)

1st (tie) Sales Tax Ranking: 14th

14th Property Tax Ranking: 21st

3rd Best: Alaska

Individual Income Tax Ranking: 1st (tie)

1st (tie) Sales Tax Ranking: 5th

5th Property Tax Ranking: 30th

2nd Best: South Dakota

Individual Income Tax Ranking: 1st (tie)

1st (tie) Sales Tax Ranking: 31st

31st Property Tax Ranking: 10th

Best: Wyoming

Individual Income Tax Ranking: 1st (tie)

1st (tie) Sales Tax Ranking: 7th

7th Property Tax Ranking: 44th

5th Worst: Maryland

Individual Income Tax Ranking: 45th

45th Sales Tax Ranking: 39th

39th Property Tax Ranking: 35th

4th Worst: Connecticut

Individual Income Tax Ranking: 47th (tie)

47th (tie) Sales Tax Ranking: 21st

21st Property Tax Ranking: 50th

3rd Worst: California

Individual Income Tax Ranking: 49th

49th Sales Tax Ranking: 46th

46th Property Tax Ranking: 23rd

2nd Worst: New Jersey

Individual Income Tax Ranking: 48th

48th Sales Tax Ranking: 35th

35th Property Tax Ranking: 43rd

Worst: New York

Individual Income Tax Ranking: 50th

50th Sales Tax Ranking: 42nd

42nd Property Tax Ranking: 47th

