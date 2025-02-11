News & Insights

5 Best and 5 Worst States for Tax Competitiveness

February 11, 2025 — 10:02 am EST

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

For over 20 years, the Tax Foundation’s State Competitiveness Index has assessed the overall competitiveness of each of the 50 states by analyzing their individual tax codes and the complications therein. Doing so allows politicians, taxpayers and policymakers to compare the tax systems across America, gauge how they compare and thus find paths to improvement for all.

The Tax Foundation’s evaluation of each state creates a ranking, from best to worst, of each state. Those at the top frequently have major absenses in their tax code — no individual income tax, or sales tax or corporate income tax. Meanwhile, the states at the bottom of the list are commonly regarded as having overly complex tax codes at very high rates (compared to the rest of the country).

Find out whether your home state falls among the best or the worst.

5th Best: Montana

  • Individual Income Tax Ranking: 10th
  • Sales Tax Ranking: 3rd
  • Property Tax Ranking: 18th

4th Best: Florida

  • Individual Income Tax Ranking: 1st (tie)
  • Sales Tax Ranking: 14th
  • Property Tax Ranking: 21st

3rd Best: Alaska

  • Individual Income Tax Ranking: 1st (tie)
  • Sales Tax Ranking: 5th
  • Property Tax Ranking: 30th
2nd Best: South Dakota

  • Individual Income Tax Ranking: 1st (tie)
  • Sales Tax Ranking: 31st
  • Property Tax Ranking: 10th
Best: Wyoming

  • Individual Income Tax Ranking: 1st (tie)
  • Sales Tax Ranking: 7th
  • Property Tax Ranking: 44th

5th Worst: Maryland

  • Individual Income Tax Ranking: 45th
  • Sales Tax Ranking: 39th
  • Property Tax Ranking: 35th
4th Worst: Connecticut

  • Individual Income Tax Ranking: 47th (tie)
  • Sales Tax Ranking: 21st
  • Property Tax Ranking: 50th
3rd Worst: California

  • Individual Income Tax Ranking: 49th
  • Sales Tax Ranking: 46th
  • Property Tax Ranking: 23rd
2nd Worst: New Jersey

  • Individual Income Tax Ranking: 48th
  • Sales Tax Ranking: 35th
  • Property Tax Ranking: 43rd
Worst: New York

  • Individual Income Tax Ranking: 50th
  • Sales Tax Ranking: 42nd
  • Property Tax Ranking: 47th

