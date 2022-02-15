5 Best Amazon Deals for February of 2022

If you're a fan of Amazon, you probably know that one of the benefits of shopping on the site is getting to score awesome products at a discount. And in an age when everything seems to be costing more (thanks, inflation), snagging deals is a good thing. With that in mind, here are some of Amazon's top deals going on in February.

1. The Samsung 32-inch UJ59 4K monitor for $299.99

A lot of people who are working from home right now may continue to do so for the foreseeable future. If you're in that boat, it's important to have a quality monitor that allows you to be productive while avoiding eye strain. So if you're looking to upgrade, it pays to consider this 32-inch monitor from Samsung, which normally sells for $399.99.

2. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for $69.99

Some parents are opposed to screen time for their kids. But if you're not one of them, you may want to snatch this kids tablet before it goes back up to its normal price of $139.99. The Fire HD 8 includes one year of Amazon Kids+, which gives children access to loads of content, from games to books to videos. If you're planning any summer vacations that involve a long road trip, one of these tablets could spare you hours of persistent "Are we there yet?" questioning.

3. The Blink Video Doorbell for $59.98

Although a lot of people are spending more time at home these days, workers are slowly but surely returning to offices. That means you may want the option to answer your door remotely and keep tabs on deliveries. The Blink Video Doorbell normally costs $84.98, so its current price point is a great deal.

4. The Apple Watch Series 7 for $349

The Apple Watch Series 7 regularly retails for $399, so if you've been saving up for a high-tech fitness tracker, you may want to get moving. The Apple Watch doesn't just keep a tally of your steps. It will also track heart rate activity and calories burned to help you meet your fitness goals, all while allowing you to receive text messages and email notifications while you're on the go.

5. The Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $399.99

If you work full-time and have a busy household to maintain, finding the time to clean can be challenging. So why not outsource some of that work to a machine? The Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner normally costs $649.99, but you can shave hundreds of dollars off of its price by purchasing it now.

All of these deals are available on Amazon right now, and the savings involved are pretty substantial. But to be clear, it's only worth going after these deals if you can comfortably afford them. If buying any of these things will force you to rack up a credit card balance that you can't pay off right away, then you're probably better off waiting until you have the money saved up.

The great thing about Amazon is that deals like this aren't just once-a-year happenings. Rather, Amazon frequently has popular items available at discounted prices. So if the timing isn't right to make a larger purchase, don't sweat it if you have to hold off.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Maurie Backman owns Amazon and Apple. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon and Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.