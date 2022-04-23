5 Benefits of Hybrid Work Arrangements You Should Know About

Some companies let their employees work from home a few days a week before the start of the pandemic. But it wasn't until the COVID-19 outbreak began that remote work really took off.

Now that the COVID-19 situation seems to have gotten more manageable, companies are increasingly calling workers back to the office so they can do their jobs in person. But some companies are continuing to let workers do their jobs remotely to some degree by agreeing to hybrid work setups.

Under these arrangements, workers do their jobs from home a few days a week and report to the office a few days a week. If your company allows you to work on a hybrid basis, it pays to consider doing so, as you might reap these five benefits.

1. Lower childcare and pet care costs

If you have children or pets, a full day at the office could mean having to pay someone to care for them. But if you're able to work from home even once or twice a week, it could seriously cut down on your pet care and childcare costs.

2. Lower commuting costs

In case you haven't noticed, the cost of gas is soaring lately. If you don't have to commute to the office every day, you might rack up less of a credit card tab at the pump. That could, in turn, leave you with more money to pay your remaining bills.

3. A better work-life balance

When you're never home, it's hard to keep up with certain responsibilities, like cooking, laundry, and the many things it takes to keep a household running. A hybrid arrangement could make it so you're spending less time on the road and more time at home, where there are plenty of tasks to cross off your list. Plus, if you're home more often, you may be able to more easily pop over to your kids' school to catch their spring play or assist for 30 minutes at their book fair.

4. An opportunity to still get face time with your manager

When you're never in the office, it can be difficult to interact with your manager. But the more face time you get, the closer you might get to landing a promotion -- one that could be your ticket to more money.

5. An easier time collaborating with colleagues

It's possible to collaborate with coworkers from afar. But at this point, a lot of people are struggling with Zoom fatigue and are tired of meetings over the computer. If you show up to the office a few days a week, you may have an easier time working jointly with other people and building or strengthening those relationships.

If you're used to working remotely, at this point, you may not want to return to the office at all. And if you're tired of working remotely, you may prefer to spend five days a week at the office. But rather than go to either extreme, it pays to consider the perks of a hybrid work setup. And if your company isn't offering one, you shouldn't hesitate to broach the topic with your boss or HR representative and see if they'll consider it.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.