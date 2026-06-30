5 Beauty & Cosmetics Stocks to Buy for a Stable Portfolio in 2H 2026

Beauty and cosmetics companies develop and market products for skincare, makeup, haircare and personal grooming to help people enhance their appearance. Investment in these companies presents a compelling case due to the sector's attractive growth potential.

The industry is buoyed by consistent customer demand, driven by a growing emphasis on personal care, self-expression, and an increasing middle class, particularly in emerging markets. These companies have demonstrated a robust performance, leveraging trends like clean beauty, gender-neutral products and technological innovations in skincare, as well as strong brand loyalty and a diverse product base.

Here,

we recommend five Beauty & Cosmetics stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank to buy for second-half 2026. These are: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL, Helen of Troy Ltd. HELE, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. NUS, Kenvue Inc. KVUE and Interparfums Inc. IPAR. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Estée Lauder continues to gain traction as its Profit Recovery and Growth Plan supports margin recovery, operational efficiencies and stronger sales visibility. The Beauty Reimagined strategy, digital expansion and portfolio investments are helping EL improve innovation, consumer reach and online engagement, while emerging markets and improving trends in Mainland China provide long-term growth support.

Online sales growth, stronger social commerce momentum and broader distribution across Sephora, Amazon Premium Beauty and TikTok Shop continue to strengthen the company’s omnichannel position, positioning EL for a more sustainable long-term recovery and growth trajectory.

The Estée Lauder has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.7% and 31.9%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Helen of Troy Ltd.

Zacks Rank #2 Helen of Troy is advancing its growth strategy through a focused portfolio of Leadership Brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask and Osprey, which continue to deliver solid performance supported by innovation, new product launches and strong e-commerce execution across channels and key retail partners.

HELE’s Elevate for Growth agenda, along with Project Pegasus, is driving efficiency, cost optimization and supply-chain improvements, helping mitigate tariff pressures and enhance long-term profitability.

HELE’s strategic initiatives such as global expansion, digital commerce investments, social selling and active portfolio management are expected to support growth, while strong cash flow generation is aiding debt reduction and improving overall financial flexibility.

Helen of Troy has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -0.1% and -3.1%, respectively, for the current year (ending February 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has remained the same over the last 30 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Nu Skin develops and distributes a wide range of premium cosmetics, beauty, personal care and wellness products. While NUS specializes in beauty and personal care, it also provides a wide range of nutritional products.

NUS’ products are available in markets worldwide. From a product perspective, NUS operates through two brand categories namely, Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company offers premium quality personal care products under the Nu Skin brand banner, while nutritional supplements are marketed under Pharmanex.

NUS has evolved strongly in the skin care treatments arena, more particularly in anti-aging products. Some of the renowned brands of the company in skin care includes ageLOC and Epoch. NUS also provides a wide range of hair care and other personal care items.

The Nu Skin has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -4% and -21.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has remained same over the last 30 days.

Kenvue Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Kenvue operates as a consumer health company in the United States, rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. KVUE operates in three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. KVUE’s brand portfolio includes AVEENO, BAND-AID Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON'S, LISTERINE, NEUTROGENA, TYLENOL and ZYRTEC.

Kenvue has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.2% and 7.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Interparfums Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Interparfums benefits from a diversified portfolio of leading fragrance brands, continued investments in premium and luxury offerings, expanding digital and travel retail channels, and a strong balance sheet that supports shareholder returns and future launches.

IPAR continues to invest in expanding and upgrading its brand portfolio. Alongside the ongoing rollout of its owned ultra-luxury brand Solferino, IPAR resumed distribution of Annick Goutal in early 2026 and reopened two Paris stores with another planned, building presence in higher-end fragrance.

Interparfums has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -0.1% and -8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has remained the same over the last 60 days.

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The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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