5 Beaten-Down Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy for a Turnaround

While the broader market may be hovering around record levels, it's important to note that all individual stocks and ETFs within the broader market aren't necessarily experiencing the same success. Several stocks and ETFs are far from their peak levels. This situation presents an opportunity for long-term investors to find out the hidden gems and exercise the buy-the-dip strategy.

Given this, we have highlighted five ETFs from different zones that have plunged the most so far this year but have a solid Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). Notably, the S&P 500 is up about 9.5% this year.

Cloud Computing – Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU – Zacks Rank #1; Down 12.4% YTD

Cloud computing has been at the forefront of technology growth for the past few years, offering efficient solutions for businesses and consumers. The widespread adoption of remote work and e-commerce has continued to fuel the need for scalable and reliable cloud solutions.

Moreover, advancements in cloud technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cybersecurity enhancements, have expanded the use cases for cloud services, attracting a broader customer base.

The fund CLOU has an expense ratio of 0.68% and moderate company-specific concentration risk. The fund is not a good target for dividend yields.

Transportation – SPDR S&P Transportation ETF XTN – Zacks Rank #2; Down 4.7% YTD

With the global economy showing signs of improvement as the pandemic ebbed, increased activities and higher demand for transportation are understandable. Investors should note that employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 22,000 in April where couriers and messengers and warehousing and storage recorded notable gains.

Agreed, downbeat US consumer sentiments due to high inflation has been a drag currently, but this slump could be temporary (read: 4 Sector ETFs & Stocks Likely to Benefit Despite Soft Jobs Data).

The fund XTN has an expense ratio of 0.35% and an annual dividend yield of 0.81%. The fund has low company-specific concentration risk.

Pharmaceuticals – SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF XPH – Zacks Rank #2; Down 2.1% YTD

The sector boasts a safe-haven status amid market uncertainty related to the Fed’s next move and geopolitical crisis. Against this volatile backdrop, medical/healthcare investing makes sense. The job growth in the sector remains considerably decent, indicating higher activities within the space.

The fund XPH has an expense ratio of 0.35% and an annual dividend yield of 1.46%. The fund has moderate company-specific concentration risk.

Small-Cap Value – iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF IJS – Zacks Rank #2; Down 2.1% YTD

The US economy remains resilient. Yes, despite the fourth quarter of 2023 showing robust growth of 3.4%, the initial reading for the first quarter of 2024 was a more modest 1.6%. But Fed chair Powell pointed out that Private Domestic Purchases (PDP), which subtracts government purchases and exports from total demand, revealed a less significant slowdown, at 3.1% growth.

Powell emphasized that this measure indicates less slowdown in growth while inflation remains uncomfortably high indicating higher-for-longer interest rate policy. Against this backdrop, small-cap value ETFs, which perform well in an improving economy where rates are higher, appear to be good bets.

The fund IJS has an expense ratio of 0.18% and an annual dividend yield of 1.49%. The fund has very low company-specific concentration risk.

Consumer Discretionary – Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF XLY – Zacks Rank #1; Down 0.2% YTD

US consumers continue to spend decently despite high interest rates thanks to solid wage growth. Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan recently said that consumer spending has climbed 3% to 4% in May from a year ago, as quoted on a source, which is a decent number for indicating the sector’s growth.

Investors should also note that although the fund XLY comes from the consumer discretionary category, it has a tilt toward technology.The fund is heavy on Amazon with 23.28% exposure, followed by Tesla (10.2%) and Home Depot (10.17%). While Tesla stock is undergoing a rough patch, Amazon is in great shape currently and should favor the fund ahead. Both stocks are known for their tech focus.

Meanwhile, home improvement company Home Depot’s stock is flat this year. Another home improvement stock Lowe's Companies, which has 4% exposure to the fund, has been in the green this year. This is a plus for the fund XLY, which charges 9 bps in fees and yields 0.76% annually.





Zacks Investment Research

