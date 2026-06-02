5 Bargain Low Price-to-Sales Stocks Positioned to Deliver Solid Gains

Investing in stocks based on valuation metrics is a proven strategy for identifying opportunities with strong upside potential. While the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a popular tool for gauging value, it has its limitations, especially when evaluating companies that are unprofitable or still in their early growth phases.



In such cases, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio becomes particularly valuable. By comparing a company’s market capitalization to its revenues, the P/S ratio offers a clearer picture of value when earnings are minimal or volatile.



If you are looking for growth at a discount, low P/S stocks can offer compelling opportunities. These stocks often trade below their intrinsic value, making them attractive to investors seeking upside potential without paying a premium. While the P/S ratio alone does not guarantee success, when combined with strong fundamentals and positive business momentum, it can signal a stock poised for a breakout.



Caleres Inc. CAL, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. APLE, EverQuote, Inc. EVER and First American Financial Corporation FAF are some companies with low price-to-sales ratios and the potential to offer higher returns.

What Is the Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales can indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure a company's growth is not overvalued.



A stock’s price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.



If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. A stock with a price-to-sales ratio below 1 is a good bargain, as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar’s worth.



Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.



The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings, as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.



However, one should keep in mind that a company with high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap and a higher price-to-sales ratio.



In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

Screening Parameters

Price-to-Sales less than the Median Price-to-Sales for its Industry: The lower the price-to-sales ratio, the better.



Price-to-Earnings using F(1) estimate less than the Median Price-to-Earnings for its Industry: The lower, the better.



Price-to-Book (Common Equity) less than the Median Price-to-Book for its Industry: This is another parameter to ensure the value feature of a stock.



Debt-to-Equity (Most Recent) less than the Median Debt-to-Equity for its Industry: A company with less debt should have a stable price-to-sales ratio.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: The stocks must be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2 (Buy): Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 stocks are known to outperform, irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank 1 or 2, offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.



Here are five of the 21 stocks that qualified the screening:



Caleres designs, develops, sources, manufactures and distributes footwear in the United States, Canada, East Asia and internationally. The company presents a compelling investment case, backed by strengthening brand momentum, strategic portfolio expansion and disciplined execution. The company’s leading brands continue to gain market share and deliver solid growth, while the acquisition of Stuart Weitzman enhances its presence in the premium footwear market and offers meaningful long-term synergy opportunities. Encouraging trends at Famous Footwear, coupled with robust e-commerce growth, point to improving consumer demand and healthier sales trends.



At the same time, Caleres remains focused on cost control, inventory optimization and operational efficiencies. These initiatives are expected to support margin expansion, enhance profitability and strengthen the company’s long-term earnings and cash-flow profile. CAL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Provo, UT-based Nu Skin develops and distributes a wide range of premium cosmetics, beauty, personal care and wellness products. Nu Skin’s fundamentals remain under pressure, with softer revenues, customer activity and salesforce productivity. However, the business retains healthy margins, positive adjusted earnings and disciplined capital allocation.



Management is focused on improving execution through Prysm iO, wellness subscriptions and emerging market expansion. The investment case depends on stabilization in core selling metrics and successful conversion of innovation into sustainable growth. NUS currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Apple Hospitality is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns the largest and most diverse portfolio of upscale, room-focused hotels in the United States. The company offers a fundamentally sound lodging REIT story built on portfolio quality, brand alignment and disciplined execution. It owns a geographically diversified collection of room-focused hotels affiliated with leading brands, giving it broad exposure to leisure, corporate and group demand.



Management has demonstrated prudent capital allocation through selective acquisitions, timely dispositions and consistent reinvestment to keep properties competitive. A flexible balance sheet and ample liquidity provide resilience across cycles. While recent demand softness weighed on its performance, leisure trends remain supportive and operational agility positions the portfolio to benefit as business travel normalizes, supporting long-term cash flow stability and shareholder returns. APLE has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Cambridge, MA-based EverQuote is an online insurance marketplace. Through its Internet websites, the company operates an online marketplace for consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, and life insurance. EverQuote remains supported by its proprietary data asset and AI-driven marketplace, the long-term shift of P&C customer acquisition to online channels, and a carrier environment focused on growing policies in force.



EverQuote is expanding “agentic AI” usage across functions, including an AI cockpit for sales and service teams, and an AI layer on its site management platform to improve experimentation. The company continues to witness impressive inorganic growth. The PolicyFuel buyout widened the range of products EverQuote offers and supports its P&C carrier partners. EVER currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.



First American Financial presents a solid investment case, supported by its leadership in the U.S. title insurance market and strong pricing power in a concentrated industry. The company is focused on expanding its core title insurance and settlement services business, while strengthening distribution relationships and broadening its international footprint. Strategic acquisitions and investments in technology, data and AI are enhancing efficiency and expanding its title plant coverage, positioning the company well for the next real estate cycle.



Consistent shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases, supported by a high-quality investment portfolio and improving profitability, make the stock attractive for long-term investors seeking stability and income. FAF has a Value Score of A and presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

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First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.