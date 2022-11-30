5 Bad Bank Account Habits to Break in 2023

With only a few weeks left in 2022, now is the perfect time to start thinking about what financial changes you want to make before the new year starts. Many people have poor bank account habits, some of which can be costly. If you're ready to improve, here are some bad bank account habits to break in 2023.

1. Keeping too much money sitting in your checking account

You might be keeping too much money in your checking account. If you have money anxieties or went through financial difficulties in the past, you may feel more secure keeping more money than necessary in your primary bank account. But that may not be the best move to make.

It's good practice to keep enough money in your checking account to cover your bills and some extra money as a backup. But don't be tempted to keep all of the money that you have there. If you do this, you'll miss out on the chance to earn interest. Figure out how much money is plenty for you to have at the ready, and then move your extra funds over to a savings account.

2. Not monitoring your spending

While it may seem like a chore, keeping an eye on your bank account balance and monitoring your transactions can be beneficial. With mobile banking apps, this is easy to do.

If you don't monitor your spending, it can be easy to neglect your budget. Some people may end up overdrawing their accounts if they're not careful. Get into the habit of monitoring your spending to know where your personal finances stand and to make more informed choices.

3. Paying extra fees

When you pay bank fees, you waste your hard-earned money. If you're giving in to additional fees like monthly maintenance fees and out-of-network ATM fees because it's convenient, you should know that those extra fees can add up and cost you a lot of money in the long run.

Figure out how to eliminate these fees going forward so you can keep more of your money. Choosing a bank that offers checking accounts with no monthly maintenance fees and reimburses out-of-network ATM fees is one option. If your bank doesn't reimburse out-of-network fees, you can take other steps to avoid paying unnecessary ATM fees.

4. Forgetting to save

Many people forget to make regular savings contributions. If you don't transfer extra funds from your checking account to your savings account, it can be too easy to spend what's left and never save for the future.

Are you looking for a way to make saving easier? Set up automatic transfers from your checking to your savings to save time and eliminate forgetfulness. You can do this through your bank's website or mobile app. Once you set up regular savings contributions, you can reach your savings goals faster.

5. Not paying attention to APY

If you have a savings account, make sure you know your account's APY or annual percentage yield. Many high-yield savings accounts offer attractive interest rates, which can help you earn more. You're missing out on free money if you keep your savings in an account with a lower APY. It's not a bad idea to review rates every so often to ensure you're maximizing your earning potential.

It can be easy to stick with bad habits because they're familiar. But some banking practices may cost you money and negatively impact your financial future. Consider making some changes as you think about the year ahead. It's never too late to improve your financial situation.

