5 Baby Boomer Stock Favorites Now Trading at a Discount

The current market selloff is creating something that hasn't been easy to find in recent years: genuine discounts in great companies. With the S&P 500 under pressure from Middle East tensions, rising oil prices, and fading rate-cut expectations, some of the most battle-tested, time-tested stocks in the market are now trading at valuations hard to ignore. These are the names that have helped build real wealth over the past few decades and, as such, have become favorites among the baby boomer generation. And right now, several of them are on sale or quickly approaching it.

Here are five popular stocks with the baby boomer generation that are swiftly approaching value territory.

Microsoft: One of The World's Largest Companies Trading at a Bargain P/E

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) needs little introduction. From the PC era to cloud computing to artificial intelligence, it has reinvented itself multiple times and kept winning. The 10-year return speaks for itself: the stock is up almost 600%. And zooming out even further, over multiple decades, one can easily see why this has been one of the baby boomers’ most adored stocks. Since the tech giants' debut in 1986, it has returned a staggering 274,230%, adjusted for inflation and including reinvested dividends.

Yet after a 22% year-to-date decline, the stock now trades at a trailing P/E of just 23 and a forward P/E of 19. Those metrics are well below its historical averages and significantly below the broader technology sector. Earnings are expected to grow 12.39% in the coming year to $14.70 per share. The stock also has an income component. The company carries a 23-year dividend increase streak and a yield of about 1%.

Analysts are firmly bullish, with 40 of 45 rating the stock a Buy and a consensus price target of $588.97, implying over 50% upside. At these levels, it's one of the more compelling setups in the entire market. From a technical perspective, the stock has also retraced into a major area of potential support. The lows from 2025, near $350, have so far acted as support this year. If MSFT can maintain its footing above the 2025 tariff lows, the stock could firm up and stage a recovery bounce, potentially entering a new phase.

Berkshire Hathaway: Warren Buffett's Legacy at a Reasonable Valuation

Few stocks carry the same weight among long-term investors as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B). Warren Buffett's holding company has delivered an exceptional compounded annual gain since 1965. Between 1965 and 2024, the stock has returned, on average, 19.9% annually, vastly outperforming the S&P 500 and providing an exceptional return to baby boomer investors in the process.

On the year, the financial giant is down just 5%, holding up well relative to the broader market selloff. It trades at a trailing P/E of 15, well below the market average, with a forward P/E of 24. Greg Abel recently resumed share buybacks as the CEO transition unfolds. And with over $300 billion in cash on hand, Berkshire is sitting on more financial firepower than almost any other company on earth, ready to deploy during exactly these kinds of dislocations.

Wall Street is optimistic on the company, with the consensus price target forecasting double-digit upside. The $537 price target implies 12% upside potential. On a higher timeframe, the stock is nearing a critical support level. $450 is a major zone of support, and could also spark a short-term trendline break. If the stock maintains its relative strength and footing above this major support zone, current levels could be a smart entry point.

Verizon: A Telecom Giant With a 5.5% Yield and a Forward P/E Below 10

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has been a reliable income staple for decades. The telecom giant offers an approximately 5% dividend yield and has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. For investors prioritizing income, that consistency matters as much as any price target. It’s been a favorite among investors since its debut, with the stock returning close to 9.2% a year, including dividends reinvested, since 1984.

Despite a strong run over the past year, with the stock gaining over 20% year-to-date and almost 11% over the prior 12 months, the valuation remains attractive. Its trailing P/E sits at close to 12, while the forward P/E has compressed to just 10, placing it firmly in value territory. A $25 billion share buyback program adds further support for shareholders.

Its most recent earnings report delivered stellar figures, with the best postpaid phone subscriber additions in six years. The company posted Q4 2025 results on Jan. 30, topping earnings per share estimates by 3 cents and growing quarterly revenue by 2% year over year. The 5G network buildout continues to drive subscriber growth, and if rate cut expectations revive later this year, high-yield defensive names like VZ tend to catch a strong bid.

Royal Caribbean: A Leisure Favorite With Almost 30% Upside

Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) has been a strong wealth creator since its initial public offering in April 1993. Since its debut, the stock has returned over 2,000%, adjusted for inflation. Zooming in, the returns have been equally impressive. The stock has returned over 300% to shareholders over the prior 3 years. But the Middle East conflict and rising fuel costs have hammered cruise stocks, sending RCL well off its 52-week high and creating a pullback that historically rewards patient buyers. The stock has fallen by more than 25% from its 52-week high and is now slightly in the red on the year, down 2%.

But that selloff has potentially created an opportunity. The stock trades at a P/E of 17 and a forward P/E of 13, modest for a company growing earnings at double-digit rates. Booking levels remain at record highs, new Icon-class ships are driving capacity growth, and the private island destination strategy continues to expand high-margin revenue.

Analysts are firmly in the bull camp, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating based on 22 analyst ratings and a price target of $353.30, implying almost 30% upside. Technically, there is some work to do for the stock, however. It’s trading near major multi-year support near $250. For the uptrend to remain intact on the weekly chart, the stock would need to hold above this support band and reclaim its 200-day simple moving average near $300.

Kimberly-Clark: Consumer Defensive Income With a 5.3% Yield

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) isn't exactly as exciting or headline-grabbing as Microsoft or even Berkshire Hathaway, but its returns for the baby boomer generation have been noteworthy. It makes Huggies, Kleenex, and Depend, all of which are products and brands that people buy in bull markets, bear markets, recessions, and wars. And that's what has made this a staple in many individual investors' portfolios. Since the stock's debut in 1980, it has returned a respectable 1,488%, adjusted for inflation and including reinvested dividends. Not a return nearly as remarkable as Microsoft’s, but impressive nonetheless given its defensive positioning.

The stock has faced real headwinds in recent years from shifting consumer preferences and volume pressure in North America. But the selloff has pushed the dividend yield to 5% and the forward P/E to around 12, making it incrementally more interesting for income-focused investors.

Analysts are neutral on the name, with a consensus Hold rating.

However, the consensus price target forecasts impressive upside potential. The $115.85 consensus target forecasts close to 20% upside potential. Momentum and trend could shift for the stock if it reclaims $100 and its 50-day simple moving average in the coming weeks. That would be the first step toward putting in a bottom on the higher timeframe.

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