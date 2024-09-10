5 Asian Travel Packages To Try This Fall for Under $1,500

Before we turn the calendar to winter here in the United States, you may be thinking about an international trip. If so, there are several reasons to consider Asian getaways, including some deals for fall travel.

“From megacities to remote islands, Asia’s top travel spots offer a hearty dose of adventure, ancient history and culture,” U.S. News & World Report detailed. “And with most Asian destinations now fully open after years of pandemic restrictions, there has never been a better time to plan a trip.”

Here’s a look at five Asian travel packages for you to consider this fall for under $1,500.

Tokyo

Price: $1,450

If you’re looking to explore diverse cultures, Tokyo may be the place to visit this fall. Expedia is offering some travel packages if you travel between Sept. 23 to Sept. 29.

For $1,450, you can enjoy flights and a five-night stay at the APA Hotel & Resort Ryogoku Eki Tower. You’ll find a pool and a breakfast here that many reviewers enjoyed. In addition, this hotel is located close to the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena and the Edo-Tokyo Museum.

Tokyo

Price: $1,458

Here’s another travel deal from Expedia for Tokyo. For this one, you would again travel from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29.

This package includes a stay at APA Hotel Asakusa Kuramae Ekimae. It’s a comfortable hotel near Sensoji Temple, with an overall wonderful rating from reviewers. In particular, guests said they liked the clean rooms.

Hong Kong

Price: $1,499

Hong Kong ranked among the best places to visit in Asia by U.S. News. “Beyond Hong Kong’s sleek, towering skyscrapers (best admired from Victoria Peak), visitors can find natural and cultural gems on the more than 250 outlying islands, such as Lantau Island, or shop the city’s bustling street markets. Dim sum is a must, but Hong Kong’s robust dining scene also offers everything from street food to Michelin-starred fine dining.”

Expedia offers a package if you stay from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29 at Cosmo Hotel Hong Kong, a friendly family hotel, for $1,499.

Maldives

Price: $1,498

Infinite Lagoon. Even the name of these accommodations sounds like a great place to stay for a fall trip. And Kayak has a travel package for Sept. 21 to Sept. 27 for $1,498.

U.S. News ranked the Maldives the best place to visit in Asia. “If your dream vacation involves posting up on a postcard-worthy beach, the Maldives is for you,” the outlet reported.

“This far-flung destination, which is located about 370 miles from civilization in the Indian Ocean, is made up of more than 1,100 idyllic islands (roughly 200 of which are inhabited).”

Thailand

Price: $1,332

You may find Thailand more affordable than you think. In fact, Expedia has a travel package for you to stay from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27 at the La Vista Patong Hotel in Patong for $1,332.

You may especially want to book this package after learning more about the hotel. “Located close to Jungceylon Shopping Center and Patong Beach, La Vista Patong Hotel provides a grocery/convenience store, a rooftop terrace, and a hair salon,” Expedia indicated.

“For some rest and relaxation, visit the spa tub, and indulge in a sports massage, a body scrub, or a facial. The on-site restaurant, The Vista Pizzeria, features pool views.”

