5 Asian American Founders Share Their Stories and Advice for Other Entrepreneurs

Every May, we have the opportunity to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Originally intended to commemorate the first Japanese immigration to the United States and to signify the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad, AAPI Heritage Month now serves as an opportunity to recognize the profound accomplishments and contributions of individuals who’ve originated from Asia, Native Hawaii/Pacific Islands, Micronesia, and Melanesia.

In honor of this commemorative month, we spoke with five women from the Dreamers & Doers collective about their experiences in entrepreneurship as Asian American leaders. Their candid reflections provide a glimpse into what it is like to be a trailblazing woman of color and the often unavoidable nuances involved in navigating their journeys.

Whether you identify as Asian/Pacific Islander who has felt the weight of being a woman of color in entrepreneurship or you are seeking to gain insights from differing perspectives, we hope the following stories provide a glimpse into the challenges that exist, but also the triumph that is possible when embracing your whole self.

Kaitlyn Lo

Co-Founder and COO of Just Enough Wines, a premium, great-tasting wine in the convenience of a can.

My story: Being a multiracial startup founder in the wine industry—an industry that has traditionally lacked diversity—has been very important in shaping the mission of our company. At Just Enough Wines, our goal is to make high-quality wine more accessible for all to enjoy. Being a woman of color, I am constantly thinking of diversity and inclusion and how our company can implement best practices—from our hiring to our marketing—to ensure we are representing all voices and thinking about different perspectives.

My advice: Don't be afraid to speak up and share your experiences and viewpoints, especially when it comes to branding and marketing. As consumers become increasingly diverse, we need companies who can speak to and represent these diverse viewpoints.

Priyanka Murthy

Co-Founder and CEO of Access79, a technology-enabled, personalized try-before-you-buy service that demystifies fine jewelry and eliminates the risk of buying fine jewelry online.

My story: I’m an Indian-American woman who is petite and usually looks ten years younger than my actual age. I have two major professional identities: I’m the CEO of a tech startup and I’m a federal litigator and supervising attorney specializing in high-stakes commercial litigation. I’ve had almost disparate experiences in the business and legal leadership fields in which I participate. When I’m practicing law, I harness the more assertive “pitbull” side of me so as to assure my partners and adversaries that I’m capable. When I’m leading my team as CEO of Access79, I practice humility and candor so as to preempt any groupthink or “yes woman-ing” from my team.

My advice: Women of color have many facets of our identity—some are inextricably linked to our identity as women of color and some are not. Depending on the role and circumstances, we should harness each facet to accomplish our goals. This doesn’t mean we are not our authentic selves, rather it means that we pick and choose which parts of ourselves to deploy in a given situation.

Veni Kunche

Founder of Diversify Tech, connecting underrepresented folks in tech to career opportunities.

My story: When you are a woman of color, people often underestimate you. I optimize my business for my users, customers, and for me. Profit isn't the only thing I think about. The business needs to be good for all of us. Folks have a hard time understanding that and I get a lot of unsolicited advice on how to make more money.

My advice: Listen to your customers and to yourself. You know your business better than anyone else. Any other advice can be considered, of course, but keep in mind that it may not be relevant to your business and how you want to run it.

Gloria Chou

Founder and CEO of Gloria Chou PR LLC, helping small businesses go from unknown to being seen, heard, and valued.

My story: I knew it was time to pivot and change my business model after I, an Asian woman, was told by two white men and startup founders that I should pitch them as a diversity story because one of them was one-fourth Latino but none of them spoke Spanish or another language.

My advice: We are naturally resilient and nurturing but we need to make sure we are not forgetting to prioritize self care and listening to ourselves first. As a founder, our vision and peace are priceless. Trust your intuition.

Lorraine Wong

Founder of Cue North, a management consultancy and innovation lab helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations through process and technology.

My story: Having started my career in the corporate world, I adopted a style that fit the culture. For me, that means I speak confidently, don’t take things personally, and ask for what I want. Now that I work with people from all backgrounds across different company cultures, I’ve learned to be a better listener and always ask questions.

My advice: Your opinion matters, so speak up. A lot of how people perceive you is your ability to deliver your message confidently. At the end of the day though, do what works and feels best for you.



All individuals featured in this article are members of Dreamers & Doers, an award-winning community and diverse ecosystem amplifying extraordinary entrepreneurial women through PR opportunities, authentic connection, and high-impact resources. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to its monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

