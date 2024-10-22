5 Analysts Have This To Say About WisdomTree

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $11.80, the current average has increased by 14.41%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of WisdomTree's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $13.50 $12.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $12.00 $11.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $13.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WisdomTree. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of WisdomTree compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WisdomTree's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of WisdomTree's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know WisdomTree Better

WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime.

WisdomTree: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WisdomTree's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: WisdomTree's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): WisdomTree's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

