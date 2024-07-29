5 Analysts Have This To Say About WisdomTree

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.9, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $11.40, the current average has increased by 13.16%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of WisdomTree's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $13.50 $12.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $12.00 $11.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $13.00 $12.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $11.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WisdomTree. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WisdomTree compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for WisdomTree's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of WisdomTree's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WisdomTree analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into WisdomTree's Background

WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime.

Unraveling the Financial Story of WisdomTree

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WisdomTree's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: WisdomTree's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.