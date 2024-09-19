5 Analysts Have This To Say About Trupanion

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Trupanion and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $35.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a 28.06% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Trupanion among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $45.00 $35.00 Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $35.00 $30.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $38.00 $30.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Hold $30.00 $22.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $30.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Trupanion. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trupanion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trupanion's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Trupanion's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trupanion analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Trupanion Better

Trupanion Inc is a specialty insurance products provider in the United States. Its core business is the sale of insurance products tailor-made for pets, especially cats and dogs. It operates in two business segments: The subscription business segment generates revenue primarily from subscription fees related to the Company's direct-to-consumer products and Other business segment is comprised of revenue from other product offerings that generally have a business-to-business relationship and a different margin profile than subscription business segment, including revenue from writing policies on behalf of third parties and revenue from other products and software solutions.

Trupanion: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Trupanion's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Trupanion's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trupanion's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trupanion's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Trupanion's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TRUP

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Dec 2021 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TRUP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.