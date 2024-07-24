5 Analysts Have This To Say About Tapestry

Analysts' ratings for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $52.4, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.6% lower than the prior average price target of $53.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Tapestry's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00 Kristina Ruggeri Argus Research Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $54.00 $56.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $50.00 $52.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tapestry. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tapestry's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tapestry's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tapestry's Background

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are Tapestry's fashion and accessory brands. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (66% of fiscal 2023 sales), Europe, Asia (29% of fiscal 2023 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (75% of fiscal 2023 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (21% of fiscal 2023 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 69% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2023. Stuart Weitzman (4% of sales) generates nearly all its revenue from women's footwear. In August 2023, Tapestry agreed to acquire rival Capri and its three brands, Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo.

Financial Milestones: Tapestry's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tapestry's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.8% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tapestry's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.34. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

