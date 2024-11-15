5 Analysts Have This To Say About Starwood Prop Trust

Starwood Prop Trust (NYSE:STWD) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.9, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.82% from the previous average price target of $21.30.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Starwood Prop Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.50 Steven Delaney JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $23.00 $24.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $20.50 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Outperform $24.00 $22.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.50 $20.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Starwood Prop Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Starwood Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Starwood Prop Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Starwood Prop Trust's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Starwood Prop Trust Better

Starwood Property Trust Inc is an American real estate investment trust principally engaged in originating, acquiring, and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and Europe. The company organizes its activities into Commercial and Residential Lending Segment, Infrastructure Lending Segment, Property Segment and Investing and Servicing Segment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Real estate commercial and residential lending segment, which is engaged in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial first mortgages, and non-agency residential mortgages.

Breaking Down Starwood Prop Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Starwood Prop Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 53.5% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Starwood Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Starwood Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Starwood Prop Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.34.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

