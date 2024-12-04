5 Analysts Have This To Say About Solventum

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Solventum and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $74.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a 13.28% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $65.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Solventum by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Valiquette Mizuho Announces Neutral $70.00 - Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $60.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $75.00 $71.00 Rick Wise Stifel Announces Buy $82.00 - Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $71.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Solventum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Solventum's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Solventum Better

Solventum Corp is an independent healthcare company with a primary focus on addressing healthcare challenges. Its diverse product portfolio spans the healthcare industry, including medical solutions, oral care, health information systems, and separation and purification sciences.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Solventum

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Solventum showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.39% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solventum's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solventum's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, Solventum faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

