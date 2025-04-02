5 Analysts Have This To Say About SEI Inv

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of SEI Inv (NASDAQ:SEIC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $88.8, a high estimate of $99.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 7.64% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $82.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of SEI Inv among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $81.00 $84.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $90.00 $86.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Announces Outperform $99.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $94.00 $85.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $80.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SEI Inv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SEI Inv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SEI Inv compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SEI Inv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SEI Inv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SEI Inv's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SEI Inv analyst ratings.

Delving into SEI Inv's Background

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $87 billion in assets under management. As of December 2024, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.6 trillion in assets.

Breaking Down SEI Inv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SEI Inv displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SEI Inv's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Inv's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEI Inv's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: SEI Inv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SEIC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight Jan 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform Jan 2025 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SEIC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.