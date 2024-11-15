5 Analysts Have This To Say About Regenxbio

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $34.2, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 21.07% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $43.33.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Regenxbio is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $22.00 - Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $18.00 - Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Regenxbio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Regenxbio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Regenxbio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Regenxbio

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Regenxbio's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.31%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -246.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -18.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Regenxbio's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

