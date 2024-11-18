5 Analysts Have This To Say About Plymouth Industrial REIT

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.2, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. A 3.08% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $26.00.

A clear picture of Plymouth Industrial REIT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $25.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $25.00 $26.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $26.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $25.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Plymouth Industrial REIT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Plymouth Industrial REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Plymouth Industrial REIT's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc is a full-service, vertically integrated, self-administered, and self-managed Maryland corporation. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties, located in secondary and primary markets across the United States. The company has one reportable segment, which is Industrial properties. The majority of its property portfolio is spread across Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois and Georgia, among others. It receives income primarily from the rental revenue through its properties.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Plymouth Industrial REIT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.23% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Plymouth Industrial REIT's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plymouth Industrial REIT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plymouth Industrial REIT's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plymouth Industrial REIT's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.89. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

