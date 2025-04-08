5 Analysts Have This To Say About Palomar Hldgs

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $151.4, along with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $150.00. Marking an increase of 16.82%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $129.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Palomar Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jimmy Bhullar |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $150.00|$115.00 | |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $155.00|$152.00 | |Meyer Shields |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $152.00|$136.00 | |Mark Hughes |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $150.00|$112.00 | |Paul Newsome |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $150.00|$133.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Palomar Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Palomar Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Palomar Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Palomar Hldgs

Palomar Holdings Inc that provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses. provide insurance products serving five categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Company distribute products through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and partnerships with other insurance companies. The companies Earthquake product generate high premium.

Breaking Down Palomar Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Palomar Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 47.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Palomar Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palomar Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palomar Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Palomar Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

