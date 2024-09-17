5 Analysts Have This To Say About Outbrain

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Outbrain and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $5.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $5.50. This current average reflects an increase of 3.57% from the previous average price target of $5.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Outbrain. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $5.50 $5.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $6.00 $5.50 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Outbrain. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Outbrain compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Outbrain's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Outbrain's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Outbrain Better

Outbrain Inc is a platform powering the open web that matches audiences with personalized content and ads, driving quality engagement. Its platform delivers ads to end-users that appear as links to articles, products, and videos on media partners' sites. It derives revenue from advertisers through user engagement with the ads that it places on media partners' web pages and mobile applications. The company has its geographic presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa followed by the USA and others.

Outbrain's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Outbrain faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.16% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Outbrain's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Outbrain's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Outbrain's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

