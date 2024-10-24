5 Analysts Have This To Say About Nabors Industries

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nabors Industries and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $85.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $102.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.74%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Nabors Industries is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $77.00 $79.00 Jason Bandel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $85.00 $94.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $88.00 $110.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $102.00 $102.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $75.00 $110.00

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Nabors Industries's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Nabors Industries's Background

Nabors Industries Ltd owns and operates land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore platform rigs in the United States and international markets. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It has operations in over 15 countries, 291 actively marketed rigs for land-based drilling operations and 28 actively marketed rigs for offshore platform drilling operations in the United States and multiple international markets. The company has five reportable segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The key revenue of the company is generated from International Drilling.

Nabors Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Nabors Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.41% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Nabors Industries's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nabors Industries's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -28.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nabors Industries's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 13.08, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

