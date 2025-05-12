5 Analysts Have This To Say About Jacobs Solutions

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $145.6, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.36%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Jacobs Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $141.00 $130.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $152.00 $154.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $154.00 $152.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $151.00 $161.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $130.00 $141.00

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jacobs Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jacobs Solutions compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Jacobs Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Jacobs Solutions: A Closer Look

Jacobs Solutions is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Solutions employs approximately 60,000 workers. The company generated $11.5 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

Jacobs Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Jacobs Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jacobs Solutions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jacobs Solutions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.81.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

