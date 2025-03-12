5 Analysts Have This To Say About First Watch Restaurant Gr

Analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for First Watch Restaurant Gr, revealing an average target of $24.6, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of First Watch Restaurant Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $24.00 $25.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $27.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Hold $21.00 $21.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Watch Restaurant Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of First Watch Restaurant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of First Watch Restaurant Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Watch Restaurant Gr

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. It generates revenues from Restaurant sales and Franchise revenues.

First Watch Restaurant Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: First Watch Restaurant Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: First Watch Restaurant Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Watch Restaurant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

