5 Analysts Have This To Say About Enova International

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Enova International, revealing an average target of $134.6, a high estimate of $138.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.24% increase from the previous average price target of $121.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Enova International among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Michael Diana Maxim Group Raises Buy $138.00 $108.00 Kyle Joseph Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $136.00 $115.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Raises Buy $129.00 $122.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $135.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Enova International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enova International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Enova International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Enova International

Enova International Inc provides online financial services, including short-term consumer loans, line of credit accounts, and installment loans to customers mainly in the United States and and Brazil. Consumers apply for credit online, the company's technology platforms process the applications, and transactions are completed quickly and efficiently. Its customers are predominantly retail consumers and small businesses. Enova markets its financing products under the names CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, and Simplic. The company also operates a money transfer platform under the name Pangea. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and the rest from other international countries.

Breaking Down Enova International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Enova International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.01% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Enova International's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enova International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enova International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Enova International's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

