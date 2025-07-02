5 Analysts Have This To Say About Cushman & Wakefield

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.7, a high estimate of $14.50, and a low estimate of $9.00. Highlighting a 7.97% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $13.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cushman & Wakefield. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $9.00 Richard Hill Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $14.50 $14.00 Richard Hill Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $14.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $14.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cushman & Wakefield. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cushman & Wakefield. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cushman & Wakefield compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cushman & Wakefield compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cushman & Wakefield's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cushman & Wakefield's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cushman & Wakefield analyst ratings.

Discovering Cushman & Wakefield: A Closer Look

Cushman & Wakefield is one of the largest commercial real estate services firms in the world, with global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors. These include brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales as well as advisory services such valuation, project management, and facilities management.

Breaking Down Cushman & Wakefield's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cushman & Wakefield displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Cushman & Wakefield's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cushman & Wakefield's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cushman & Wakefield's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cushman & Wakefield's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CWK

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CWK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.