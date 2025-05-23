5 Analysts Have This To Say About Comstock Resources

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.8, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Marking an increase of 12.43%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $18.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Comstock Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $25.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $12.00 $6.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $24.00 $22.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Announces Neutral $19.00 - Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Comstock Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comstock Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Comstock Resources's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Comstock Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Comstock Resources Better

Comstock Resources Inc is an independent natural gas producer operating in the Haynesville shale, a natural gas basin located in North Louisiana and East Texas with superior economics given its geographical proximity to the Gulf Coast natural gas markets. The Company operates in one business segment, the exploration and production of North American natural gas and oil. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, production, and exploration of oil and natural gas. Its oil and gas operations are concentrated in Louisiana and Texas.

Comstock Resources: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Comstock Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 52.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.65%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comstock Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comstock Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, Comstock Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

